Mountlake Terrace, WA

mltnews.com

Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids

One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
LYNNWOOD, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends

EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Artist combines photography, wax painting in MLT Library exhibit

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected Edmonds photographer Jeff Galbraith for the October exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Galbraith’s creative specialty lies in photography and encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. In a fun twist, his exhibit will be followed by a November showing featuring the mixed media art of his wife, Victoria.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
STANWOOD, WA
parentmap.com

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival

The Spooner Farms family is 6th generation farmers fortunate to have been farming in the Puyallup Valley since 1882! This year we are harvesting over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and corn. During October most of the farm is available for your enjoyment as we celebrate fall the way...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home

BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
BOTHELL, WA
Chronicle

Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'

Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year

Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
EDMONDS, WA
parentmap.com

Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now

Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
TUKWILA, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources

TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.
EDMONDS, WA

