Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
shorelineareanews.com
Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends
EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
mltnews.com
Artist combines photography, wax painting in MLT Library exhibit
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected Edmonds photographer Jeff Galbraith for the October exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Galbraith’s creative specialty lies in photography and encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. In a fun twist, his exhibit will be followed by a November showing featuring the mixed media art of his wife, Victoria.
MyNorthwest.com
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Harvest Festival
The Spooner Farms family is 6th generation farmers fortunate to have been farming in the Puyallup Valley since 1882! This year we are harvesting over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and corn. During October most of the farm is available for your enjoyment as we celebrate fall the way...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home
BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
mltnews.com
Day Trip Discoveries: Area museums offer art, culture, history — and quirky
When autumn rains begin, duck indoors to see the latest exhibits at a favorite museum or check out one that you’ve never visited. This area offers a wealth of museums, large and small, prominent and lesser known. Exhibits range from serious art, local history and cultural heritage to downright quirky, such as:
mltnews.com
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
parentmap.com
Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now
Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
The Suburban Times
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
mltnews.com
VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest
Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Comments / 0