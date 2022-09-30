Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
People gathering to remember child who died in a daycare, protest for stronger safety regulation
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People in Great Falls are gathering Sunday to remember a child who died in a daycare and to protest for stronger safety regulation enforcement. In 2020, Dakota Johnson was dropped off at an in-home childcare provider, Teri Chase. Court documents say Chase was feeding Dakota when...
montanarightnow.com
New door security system starting this week at CMR High School in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, students, staff and guests at CMR High School will be required to buzz in with a camera system when all exterior doors are locked. Great Falls Public Schools received a grant to upgrade camera and door security systems, CMR Principal, Jamie McGraw announced to families this week.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Destiny Young Running Crane. Destiny was last seen sometime between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has...
montanarightnow.com
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
Comments / 0