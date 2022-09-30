Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renton, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lynden Christian High School football team will have a game with Renton High School on October 01, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
myedmondsnews.com
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
No. 8 Anacortes throttles No. 6 Sedro-Woolley to solidify itself in 2A Northwest Conference
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - Anacortes High School football is back. The Seahawks left no doubt Friday night that they're a contender not just in the 2A Northwest Conference, but in the state with a 42-20 win over Sedro-Woolley. It was Anacortes' first win over Sedro-Woolley since 2007. "They've got a ...
everettpost.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Stanwood at Arlington 9/30/22
Complete game broadcast of the 2022 Stilly Cup football game between the Stanwood Spartans and the Arlington Eagles. Friday, September 30, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Stanwood senior running back Ryder Bumgarner who had 235 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Spartans defeated the Eagles 37-6 for their first Stilly Cup victory in 12 seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Washington CeaseFire sponsoring 5K run/walk at Green Lake Oct. 2
Washington CeaseFire is sponsoring a 5k run/walk this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Green Lake Park in Seattle. “We expect up to 150 people to walk or run in the event, and quite a few folks from Edmonds are participating,” said Edmonds resident Larry Wechsler, who serves as president of Washington CeaseFire.
MyNorthwest.com
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
myedmondsnews.com
Sounder train service available for Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland game Oct. 2
Seattle Mariners fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Oakland A’s. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. The inbound train...
Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79
Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
The Suburban Times
Come Help Build Puyallup’s Community
City of Puyallup announcement. Persons who are interested to serve in a voluntary capacity on one of the City’s boards or commissions are encouraged to submit an application for the following positions:. Arts & Culture Commission (1 opening) The Arts & Culture Commission serves as an advisory board to...
myedmondsnews.com
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Gardens for aging in place
Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. You are not getting any younger. Aging happens. Even gardeners age! At some point you are going to withdraw from the workforce and enter a much different stage of life – retirement!. As you approach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
myedmondsnews.com
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
myedmondsnews.com
Day Trip Discoveries: Area museums offer art, culture, history — and quirky
When autumn rains begin, duck indoors to see the latest exhibits at a favorite museum or check out one that you’ve never visited. This area offers a wealth of museums, large and small, prominent and lesser known. Exhibits range from serious art, local history and cultural heritage to downright quirky, such as:
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Comments / 0