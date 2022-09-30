ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Renton, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lynden Christian High School football team will have a game with Renton High School on October 01, 2022, 19:00:00.
RENTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids

One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
EDMONDS, WA
everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Stanwood at Arlington 9/30/22

Complete game broadcast of the 2022 Stilly Cup football game between the Stanwood Spartans and the Arlington Eagles. Friday, September 30, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Stanwood senior running back Ryder Bumgarner who had 235 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Spartans defeated the Eagles 37-6 for their first Stilly Cup victory in 12 seasons.
STANWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington CeaseFire sponsoring 5K run/walk at Green Lake Oct. 2

Washington CeaseFire is sponsoring a 5k run/walk this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Green Lake Park in Seattle. “We expect up to 150 people to walk or run in the event, and quite a few folks from Edmonds are participating,” said Edmonds resident Larry Wechsler, who serves as president of Washington CeaseFire.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
247Sports

Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79

Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Come Help Build Puyallup’s Community

City of Puyallup announcement. Persons who are interested to serve in a voluntary capacity on one of the City’s boards or commissions are encouraged to submit an application for the following positions:. Arts & Culture Commission (1 opening) The Arts & Culture Commission serves as an advisory board to...
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Gardens for aging in place

Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. You are not getting any younger. Aging happens. Even gardeners age! At some point you are going to withdraw from the workforce and enter a much different stage of life – retirement!. As you approach...
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'

Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year

Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
EDMONDS, WA

