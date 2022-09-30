Appearing recently in a virtual Captain’s Corner signing, The Sandman shared an anecdote about his earlier years with WCW and what had been planned for him by the promotion at first (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “They flew me to Florida to do a couple of things with Raven. I was going to join his Flock,” Sandman recalled. “Then Kevin Nash gets the book, and I’m being paid from September 10 to March 6 [to do nothing]. Nash calls me over, I go over for his birthday and he says ‘I just got the book and I want to bring you in.'”

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO