Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin Jumps Off A Waterfall In Latest Stunt Video
AEW star Darby Allin is not only known for his wrestling career, but also for the crazy stunts he performs outside of the ring. Allin has backflipped tricycles and jumped a Jeep over his house, in addition to other daredevil antics that frequently grace his social media feeds. This weekend,...
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Teases Chasing Raw Women’s Title When She Returns
PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair was interviewed by FOX’s Kayla Braxton on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend and dropped a hint about her next goal for WWE. Flair said she had an eye on Bianca Belair as well as the RAW Women’s Championship, which may well indicate an upcoming match upon her return.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411mania.com
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE NXT (10/4/22) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
Essence
Justine Skye Launches NYC-Inspired Activewear Collaboration With SET Active
The singer and ‘grown-ish’ star paid homage to her home city with this drop. Justine Skye launched a special collaboration with the activewear label SET Active. The capsule collection was inspired by New York City – the singer’s home city – and comes after other limited edition drops inspired by cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, and Aspen, Colorado.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Max Dupri And Maximum Male Models
Don't expect Max Dupri to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures going forward. In recent weeks on WWE television, Dupri has become frustrated with the rest of Maximum Male Models due to them being more interested in posing for the camera than winning titles. It reached a boiling point...
411mania.com
Bayley On Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For a WarGames Team
Survivor Series will have two WarGames matches, and Bayley has picked her dream team for if Damage CTRL ends up in the cage. Bayley spoke with WWE Germany’s Die Woche for a new interview and talked about potentially being in the women’s WarGames match at the November PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
411mania.com
The Sandman Recounts Unrealized WCW Stable Plans
Appearing recently in a virtual Captain’s Corner signing, The Sandman shared an anecdote about his earlier years with WCW and what had been planned for him by the promotion at first (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “They flew me to Florida to do a couple of things with Raven. I was going to join his Flock,” Sandman recalled. “Then Kevin Nash gets the book, and I’m being paid from September 10 to March 6 [to do nothing]. Nash calls me over, I go over for his birthday and he says ‘I just got the book and I want to bring you in.'”
411mania.com
Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline
– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the match between John Cena and Kevin Federline, aka K-Fed, on the January 1, 2007 edition of Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on Kevin Federline...
PWMania
NJPW Founder and Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Passes Away at 79
According to Yahoo Japan, Antonio Inoki died at the age of 79. Inoki had been suffering from health problems in recent years. Born Kanji Inoki, he is one of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling history and a cultural icon in general. He is regarded as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H
Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Comments / 0