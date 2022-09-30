Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Randall Herman Stafford
Randall Herman Stafford, age 60 of Danville, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Saturday October 1, 2022, in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on January 21, 1962, in Boyle County, Kentucky to Maydell Lucas Stafford and the late Charles Stafford. He was the husband of Marnita Sexton Stafford.
q95fm.net
Peggy R. (Bowen) Jordan Newsome
Peggy Jordan Newsome, age 79, of Tomahawk, KY, passed away September 29, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. She was born February 20, 1943 in Martin County, KY to the late Shirley Penix Bowen. In addition, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Jordan, one son, Johnny Ray Jordan, one stepdaughter, Christina Harless, and two sisters, Alice Faye Dickerson and Anna Gaye Tindell.
q95fm.net
Edward Allen “Cotton” Tackett
Edward Allen Tackett. 89 years of age of Melvin passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1933 to the late Victor Leland and Effie Johnson Tackett. Funeral services will be at 1:00PM Tuesday October 4, 2022 at the Calvary Hope Baptist...
q95fm.net
New Non-Profit in Whitesburg to Provide Pet Food to Help Pet Owners Following Floods
A new non-profit that was created as a result of the flooding, is organizing a pet panty in Whitesburg. Owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, Tara Ritchie, said the need for financial assistance for pet owners was a concern long before the flood happened, but the flood made it a even bigger issue, as many owners had to give away their pets, due to them no longer capable of taking care of them as they lost everything in the flood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q95fm.net
One Person Injured Following Shooting In Harold Community
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. On Thursday, 09/29/2022 at approximately 11:20pm Sheriff’s deputies and troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community on Salem Church Road. After deputies arrived they learned that the individual that had possibly been shot left the area walking on foot. Deputies and troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Sentenced On Charges Related To Meth Trafficking
Two Johnson County residents are now headed to prison after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. 55-year-old Edgar Castle and 44-year-old Tabitha Staton, both of Sitka, were sentenced on Thursday. Castle had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 50-grams of meth. Staton pleaded guilty to distributing...
Comments / 0