Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
sheltonherald.com
Shelton police: Man stabbed with scissors during 'dispute'
SHELTON — Police say a local resident has been charged with stabbing another man with a pair of scissors during an altercation early Monday. Alex Chamoro, 48, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening, Shelton police said. Police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in...
sheltonherald.com
Hartford police investigate Winter Street shooting
HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.
sheltonherald.com
Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening
NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police
WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Catalytic converter thefts spike in Shelton, remaining crime stable compared to 2021, police say
SHELTON — Thefts of motor vehicle parts, specifically catalytic converters, continue to spike this year and remain a major focus of local law enforcement, according to data on the police department website. It's a portion of the department's overall 704 total reports it has filed for 2022 through, compared...
sheltonherald.com
Moose freed from fence in Barkhamsted overnight, police say
BARKHAMSTED — Emergency responders freed a moose trapped on a fence in Barkhamsted overnight, according to the state Environmental Conservation police. Animal wardens, Barkhamsted firefighters and state police were summoned to the scene around midnight, officials said. They found a moose, which at first glance appeared to be impaled,...
sheltonherald.com
SEEN: The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club’s Shelton Day 2022
The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club hosted its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The day-long celebration of the city featured food trucks, live performances and a beer and wine garden. Were you SEEN?
sheltonherald.com
Milford cycling event benefits Bridges' health care mission
MILFORD — When helping those with mental illness or addiction, Jennifer Fiorillo says success can come with small steps in a positive direction. Fiorillo is executive director of Bridges Healthcare, an agency which touches the lives of some 7,000 individuals annually with services ranging from clinical treatment to addiction prevention, grief counseling to young adult outreach and early intervention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Shelton's Echo Hose Ambulance unveils new simulated training rooms
SHELTON — Echo Hose Ambulance Corps has unveiled its new training center — and thanked some helping hands in the process. Members of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club earlier this year spent their Day of Service creating a training room at Echo Hose Ambulance’s training center off Coram Avenue, complete with mock environments to simulate calls. The club also obtained grants to purchase desks for the main Emergency Medical Services headquarters off Meadow Street.
sheltonherald.com
Darien's return to pre-pandemic sign rules means no banners, sandwich boards, flashing neon
DARIEN — Stores, restaurants and other businesses have until Oct. 10 to take down their banners and sandwich boards. After more than two years of loosened sign rules, town officials say it's time for things to return to normal. “I think there is an expectation from the town in...
sheltonherald.com
With cannon blasts and fences, Danbury airport must protect planes from birds and other wildlife
DANBURY — The Danbury Municipal Airport is the busiest city-operated airport in the state and offers some of the most challenging approaches for pilots, but for the landing field’s manager, Michael Safranek, the challenges present different obstacles. Last year, the airport reported 53,823 aircraft take-offs and landings, an...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Netflix's ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ premiering Oct. 5 transforms CT into Stephen King nightmare
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Craig (Jaeden Martell) walks into the home of Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) in the upcoming Netflix movie, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” viewers are pulled into haunting visuals of Mr. Harrigan's library and adjoining conservatory as well the book-lined walls that appear throughout most of the film. The eerie setting is the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion in Norwalk.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp
As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools to hire teachers, raise tutor salaries to address class sizes
SHELTON — Larger than desired class sizes in several schools have district officials planning to hire two teachers and creating a retention and recruitment program for tutors by offering bonuses to tackle the problem. Superintendent Ken Saranich proposed the two options to the Board of Education at its meeting...
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
Efthimia Kutrubis sparked the Norwalk High girls field hockey team to its first two wins of the season this week by scoring four goals in a span of 48 hours. On Monday, the senior forward netted a pair of second-half goals, while goalie Shannon O’Malley recorded her second shutout as the Bears beat Fairfield Ludlowe 2-0 at Testa Field ... Kutrubis, an All-FCIAC East pick last year, tallied two more goals Wednesday as NHS held off Danbury 3-2. Sarah Krysiuk scored the other goal for Norwalk, now 2-5-1.
sheltonherald.com
Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club
Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.
Comments / 0