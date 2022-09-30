ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

sheltonherald.com

Shelton police: Man stabbed with scissors during 'dispute'

SHELTON — Police say a local resident has been charged with stabbing another man with a pair of scissors during an altercation early Monday. Alex Chamoro, 48, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening, Shelton police said. Police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Hartford police investigate Winter Street shooting

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening

NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
WILLINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Moose freed from fence in Barkhamsted overnight, police say

BARKHAMSTED — Emergency responders freed a moose trapped on a fence in Barkhamsted overnight, according to the state Environmental Conservation police. Animal wardens, Barkhamsted firefighters and state police were summoned to the scene around midnight, officials said. They found a moose, which at first glance appeared to be impaled,...
BARKHAMSTED, CT
sheltonherald.com

SEEN: The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club’s Shelton Day 2022

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club hosted its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The day-long celebration of the city featured food trucks, live performances and a beer and wine garden. Were you SEEN?
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Milford cycling event benefits Bridges' health care mission

MILFORD — When helping those with mental illness or addiction, Jennifer Fiorillo says success can come with small steps in a positive direction. Fiorillo is executive director of Bridges Healthcare, an agency which touches the lives of some 7,000 individuals annually with services ranging from clinical treatment to addiction prevention, grief counseling to young adult outreach and early intervention.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton's Echo Hose Ambulance unveils new simulated training rooms

SHELTON — Echo Hose Ambulance Corps has unveiled its new training center — and thanked some helping hands in the process. Members of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club earlier this year spent their Day of Service creating a training room at Echo Hose Ambulance's training center off Coram Avenue, complete with mock environments to simulate calls. The club also obtained grants to purchase desks for the main Emergency Medical Services headquarters off Meadow Street.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Netflix's ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ premiering Oct. 5 transforms CT into Stephen King nightmare

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Craig (Jaeden Martell) walks into the home of Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) in the upcoming Netflix movie, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," viewers are pulled into haunting visuals of Mr. Harrigan's library and adjoining conservatory as well the book-lined walls that appear throughout most of the film. The eerie setting is the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp

As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain's most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 "The Naked Civil Servant" was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven's Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools to hire teachers, raise tutor salaries to address class sizes

SHELTON — Larger than desired class sizes in several schools have district officials planning to hire two teachers and creating a retention and recruitment program for tutors by offering bonuses to tackle the problem. Superintendent Ken Saranich proposed the two options to the Board of Education at its meeting...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

Efthimia Kutrubis sparked the Norwalk High girls field hockey team to its first two wins of the season this week by scoring four goals in a span of 48 hours. On Monday, the senior forward netted a pair of second-half goals, while goalie Shannon O'Malley recorded her second shutout as the Bears beat Fairfield Ludlowe 2-0 at Testa Field ... Kutrubis, an All-FCIAC East pick last year, tallied two more goals Wednesday as NHS held off Danbury 3-2. Sarah Krysiuk scored the other goal for Norwalk, now 2-5-1.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club

Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley's Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.
SHELTON, CT

