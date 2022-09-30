Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Teases Chasing Raw Women’s Title When She Returns
PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair was interviewed by FOX’s Kayla Braxton on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend and dropped a hint about her next goal for WWE. Flair said she had an eye on Bianca Belair as well as the RAW Women’s Championship, which may well indicate an upcoming match upon her return.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE NXT (10/4/22) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
FREEDOMS/GCW 13th Anniversary Results From Tokyo (SPOILERS)
FREEDOMS held its 13th anniversary show last night at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was co-promoted with GCW. The show was taped to air on SamuraiTV later this month. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Dragon Libre & Kamui def. Jun Masaoka & Rekka. * ERE (Dobunezumi Fukki &...
411mania.com
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
411mania.com
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Warrior Wrestling 25 Results: The Lucha Brothers Win In Main Event
Warrior Wrestling held their 25th event last night at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Briscoe Brothers def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz) * Calvin Tankman vs. Jay Lethal went to a time limit draw. * Warrior Wrestling Title...
411mania.com
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
411mania.com
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
411mania.com
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Bayley On Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For a WarGames Team
Survivor Series will have two WarGames matches, and Bayley has picked her dream team for if Damage CTRL ends up in the cage. Bayley spoke with WWE Germany’s Die Woche for a new interview and talked about potentially being in the women’s WarGames match at the November PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
411mania.com
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
411mania.com
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
411mania.com
1PW A New Twist Of Fate Results 10.01.22: Alex Hammerstone, Jamie Hayter, & RVD in Action
– 1PW A New Twist of Fate was held yesterday in Doncaster, England at The Dome. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * Robbie X beat Ace Austin. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) beat Nathan Cruz to retain...
411mania.com
Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament
– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:. “Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows...
411mania.com
Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
The world of the WWE has changed since Cody Rhodes went on the shelf with a torn pectoral muscle. Since then, Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over as the head of creative. It remains to be seen what happens when he comes back, but plans for him may not have been as rosy as fans speculated. Fightful Select reports that at the time Rhodes suffered his injury, there were not any solid plans from Vince McMahon to make him the Universal or WWE Champion.
Comments / 0