ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Drill rapper C Blu, who walked free in cop shooting, cries after being held on $100K bail on new charge

By Khristina Narizhnaya, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBL4q_0iFxpLMF00

A teenage drill rapper who walked off scot-free after being accused of shooting a cop during a scuffle earlier this year cried after he was ordered held on $100,000 bail on a new gun charge Thursday.

Camrin Williams, a 17-year-old gangbanger who goes by the stage name C Blu, broke down in tears as he was led out of Bronx Criminal Court in handcuffs following his arraignment.

Judge Joseph McCormack ordered the teen held on the cash bail, or bonds of $250,000 or $300,000, during the hearing.

Williams was picked up on the new weapons charge Tuesday for allegedly holding a loaded gun at Garden Street and Crotona Avenue in Belmont.

“[Williams] is a self-professed member of the Crips,” Bronx Assistant District Attorney Alana Brady told the judge at the teen’s arraignment. “[Williams’] social media contains multiple posts with firearms and implications of willingness and ready ability to shoot any member of [the] opposition.”

She asked that Williams be held on $150,000 cash bail or a $450,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6USY_0iFxpLMF00
Williams is being held on $100,000 bail on a gun charge.
C Blu/YouTube

Williams, a member of the Crips-affiliated Reyway Crew, was stopped by police after he was spotted running towards a car fumbling with something in his waistband.

It turned out to be a loaded silver Bryco Arms 9 mm handgun, according to police sources.

The teen’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, said her client was “traumatized” by the new arrest.

“My client was outside a car,” she said. “Police comes with their guns out, circling around the block. A lot of video surveillance taken by cameras. Police targeted my client, guns drawn, he was scared for his life. He took out his phone, his hands were up.”

She said Wiliams was trying to call his mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRpKD_0iFxpLMF00
The 17-year-old drill rapper was picked up on the new weapons charge Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jte5x_0iFxpLMF00
The gun involved in shooting of a police officer that allegedly involved Camrin Williams

“Prominent drill rapper persona of posting on social media dissing other people,” Florio told the judge. “He didn’t get into a fight. He’s scared. He’s really traumatized by the whole event. He lost all his month. He is a boy.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyESz_0iFxpLMF00
Charges dropped against C Blu, teen rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer

But McCormack wasn’t moved.

“I know this is the third contact [with the criminal justice system,” the judge said. “This is a serious offense.”

Leaving court, the teen’s family screamed at reporters and lunged at a photographer.

Williams, who has a string of gun-related busts on his record — dating to when he was just 14 — was arrested on Jan. 18 after a scuffle during which an NYPD cop was shot in the leg on East 187th Street in the Bronx.

The troubled teen was charged with attempted murder in the case and was later arrested again on a parole violation just one week after posting a $250,000 bond.

The case was dismissed without explanation in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKnH2_0iFxpLMF00
Williams was accused of shooting a police officer, who was treated and later released.
@NYPD48Pct

The city Law Department, which prosecutes crimes committed by minors, would only say that Williams “cannot be prosecuted” but provided no details.

“This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off the streets,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said at the time.

Comments / 6

Michelle
3d ago

Funny how they call him a boy but he is man enough to be a gangbanger and have guns. He didn't learn a thing with the 1st arrest which he got off really lucky. Instead of changing he went back to the something. Now let him out this time because he is crying watch him come back with a murder charge. lock him up before he kills someone

Reply
3
One block over ?
3d ago

It's funny how the time's have changed and the laws well now back in the 80s if you got busted with a gun you'd do a year. Now you get busted you're untouchable. Way to go America keep your children locked in the house cause if they go outside they're looking for trouble or they'll get killed. Thank you for letting out these violent offenders and for really screwing up the laws you politicians .

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nypd#Cash Bail#Bronx Criminal Court
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy