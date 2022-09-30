Drill rapper C Blu, who walked free in cop shooting, cries after being held on $100K bail on new charge

A teenage drill rapper who walked off scot-free after being accused of shooting a cop during a scuffle earlier this year cried after he was ordered held on $100,000 bail on a new gun charge Thursday.

Camrin Williams, a 17-year-old gangbanger who goes by the stage name C Blu, broke down in tears as he was led out of Bronx Criminal Court in handcuffs following his arraignment.

Judge Joseph McCormack ordered the teen held on the cash bail, or bonds of $250,000 or $300,000, during the hearing.

Williams was picked up on the new weapons charge Tuesday for allegedly holding a loaded gun at Garden Street and Crotona Avenue in Belmont.

“[Williams] is a self-professed member of the Crips,” Bronx Assistant District Attorney Alana Brady told the judge at the teen’s arraignment. “[Williams’] social media contains multiple posts with firearms and implications of willingness and ready ability to shoot any member of [the] opposition.”

She asked that Williams be held on $150,000 cash bail or a $450,000 bond.

Williams is being held on $100,000 bail on a gun charge. C Blu/YouTube

Williams, a member of the Crips-affiliated Reyway Crew, was stopped by police after he was spotted running towards a car fumbling with something in his waistband.

It turned out to be a loaded silver Bryco Arms 9 mm handgun, according to police sources.

The teen’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, said her client was “traumatized” by the new arrest.

“My client was outside a car,” she said. “Police comes with their guns out, circling around the block. A lot of video surveillance taken by cameras. Police targeted my client, guns drawn, he was scared for his life. He took out his phone, his hands were up.”

She said Wiliams was trying to call his mother.

The 17-year-old drill rapper was picked up on the new weapons charge Tuesday.

The gun involved in shooting of a police officer that allegedly involved Camrin Williams

“Prominent drill rapper persona of posting on social media dissing other people,” Florio told the judge. “He didn’t get into a fight. He’s scared. He’s really traumatized by the whole event. He lost all his month. He is a boy.”

see also

But McCormack wasn’t moved.

“I know this is the third contact [with the criminal justice system,” the judge said. “This is a serious offense.”

Leaving court, the teen’s family screamed at reporters and lunged at a photographer.

Williams, who has a string of gun-related busts on his record — dating to when he was just 14 — was arrested on Jan. 18 after a scuffle during which an NYPD cop was shot in the leg on East 187th Street in the Bronx.

The troubled teen was charged with attempted murder in the case and was later arrested again on a parole violation just one week after posting a $250,000 bond.

The case was dismissed without explanation in May.

Williams was accused of shooting a police officer, who was treated and later released. @NYPD48Pct

The city Law Department, which prosecutes crimes committed by minors, would only say that Williams “cannot be prosecuted” but provided no details.

“This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off the streets,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said at the time.