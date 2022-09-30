Woman reveals ‘strange’ interview process at Hooters

An ex-Hooters waitress has dished on what it’s really like to work at the restaurant — revealing the “strange” interview process that got her the job.

Selena Silveira, a nursing student and YouTuber, posted a video detailing her time with the chain restaurant.

According to Silveria, the interview process took around “10 minutes” and started with standard interview questions — but there was one part that she admitted was “weird. “

“[They asked me] Why do you want to work here? What do you think you can contribute to the job? How would you handle an unhappy customer in a situation?” she recalled.

“[Then] they brought me outside and took a full-body picture of me,” she revealed. “Which at first I thought was kind of weird.”

The former waitress said overall, she had a positive experience working at Hooters. YouTube / SelenaSilveira

However, the ex-waitress clarified why they did that.

“But I later found out that it was so when they wanted to decide who they were going to hire they could remember what you look like,” she added.

Silveria, who is now studying to be a nurse, said the the chain doesn’t hire “waitresses” — but hires “Hooters girls.”

“That is kind of like a model casting,” she explained. “So it is at their discretion to pick and choose what kind of people they want to hire.”

Silveria elaborated that a Hooters girl is “basically a model” who has been cast “to play a role.”

“Just like any other model casting,” she said. “Hooters aka the directors would be able to choose what kind of models they want based on the look they want because that’s their business and that’s their brand.”

Many women have taken to TikTok to describe what it’s like working as a Hooters girl. Getty Images

The nursing student said she would usually make between $100 to $500 a night in tips, but detailed some of the strict rules she had to follow.

“There’s a lot that goes into getting ready for work and that’s because of the strict image policy, ” she explained, adding that you cannot have any artificially colored hair, no brightly-colored nails, must wear makeup and have your hair down.

In a comment on the video, which was posted in 2019, Silveria clarified she no longer works at Hooters but encouraged anyone interested to interview for a job.

The restaurant’s website states being a Hooters Girl is an “honor bestowed upon only the most entertaining, goal oriented, glamorous and charismatic women.

“She’ll have of all kinds of opportunities — like appearing in the annual Hooters Swimsuit Calendar. She is an American icon the world over. A waitress she is not.”

Hooters employees often reveal the tricks of the trade on social media, many taking to TikTok to share their experiences — many of which align with Silveria’s.

In March, a woman went viral on TikTok after comparing working at Hooters as being in “high school” or the “military,” after posting a clip showing her co-workers having a good time and dancing before revealing, “they all got fired.”