WORCESTER - A 36-year-old woman faces multiple counts of second-degree murder in the four-alarm fire that filled a Gage Street apartment house in May.

Four people died in the May 14 blaze.

On Thursday, a Worcester County grand jury indicted Yvonne Ngoiri on four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The indictment was announced Thursday evening by the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Ngoiri was a former resident of the building, at 2 Gage St.

Authorities did not reveal a motive.

The fire, reported about 3:30 a.m., trapped several people in the building. Four people died. They were identified by authorities as: Joseph Garchali, 47; Christopher Lozeau, 53; Vincent Page, 41; and Marcel Fontaine, 29.

The fire damaged an adjacent building, at 5 Eastern Ave.

Ngoiri is expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday. She was in custody overnight.

The four-alarm fire, about a block from Interstate 290, drew a large contingent of firefighters, with officials trying to account for residents. Twenty-one people were displaced from 2 Gage St.

Two of the victims were found in the hours after the blaze; two others were found days later. The rescue was slowed by the instability of the building. The structure was later razed .

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was part of the extensive investigation . The building at 2 Gage St. had been cited for health and safety violations over the years.

Ngoiri has been arrested multiple times in recent years. Charges have included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (glass bottle), larceny of a motor vehicle and drunken driving.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former tenant indicted in May blaze that killed four on Gage Street in Worcester