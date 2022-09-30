Read full article on original website
'The Walking Dead' Star Eleanor Matsuura Talks Yumiko Being in 'Bizarre Environment' (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead is back on AMC as the first episode of the final eight of the series premiered on Sunday. And fans got to see Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) continue to work closely with Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) at the Commonwealth. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Matsuura was asked if Yumiko trusts Pamela since the community is now dealing with a fair share of issues.
'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event
The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
'Yellowstone' Actress Kelly Reilly Reveals Scene That Angered Fans
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is no stranger to controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but the actress recalls one scene in particular that had fans really angry. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly shared that it wasn't any of Beth's less-ethical moments that upset viewers, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him during Season 4.
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Canceled: What to Know
Last week, fans learned that Peacock has canceled its revival of Queer as Folk. Series creator Stephen Dunn announced the news on social media, thanking fans for their support and the cast and crew for their dedication. Fans were more outraged, wondering why this bastion of LGBTQ+ culture needed to have such a short life on the air.
'Ghosts' Season 2: Sam Reveals Return of 'Creepy Todd' to Woodstone Spirits in First Look Clip
Ghosts Season 2, Episode 2 will feature a blast from the past, but this time not in the form of a lingering spirit. In a sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com on Monday, the sitcom promised the return of "Creepy Todd" Pearlman played by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll for the upcoming episode, "Alberta's Podcast" airing Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Even more surprisingly, it looks like Sam (Rose McIver) will be the one to invite him back into the house!
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Slam NBC Series for 'Insulting' Kelli Giddish Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
HGTV Renews Smash Hit Renovation Competition Series for Season 4
HGTV is bringing back Rock the Block for a brand new season with bigger houses and bigger budgets than ever before. The hit renovation competition series hosted by carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington has a new six-episode season slated to premiere in March 2023, the network announced Monday, and it's the "baddest one yet."
'Bringing Up Bates': Trace Bates Just Got Married
Congratulations are in order for Trace Bates! The Bringing Up Bates alum is officially a married man after he and Lydia Romeike tied the knot in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 1, just over a year after they became engaged. Following the romantic nuptials, which were witnessed by some 350 guests, Romeike gave fans their first look at the big day, sharing several images on Instagram.
'Big Mouth' Fans Notice Strange Error in Season 6 Announcement
Big Mouth Season 6 is coming soon, and Neteflix has released a series of posters to give a hint about what's coming up in the raucous comedy series. Fans got a bit distracted by the poster featuring Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and his family, as it seemed to show the cartoon character with no legs. This spawned a surprisingly lively conversation among animation fans on social media.
'Winning Time' Hits DVD and Blu-Ray With Multiple Extra Features (Review)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty was a huge hit for HBO when it premiered earlier this year. The first season of the series took a look at the Los Angeles Lakers during 1979-80 when season Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the team and then drafted Magic Johnson No. 1 overall. Due to the storytelling, non-stop drama and ensemble cast, Winning Time was renewed for a second season in April.
Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death
Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
'The Voice' Star Postpones Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian
Country stars Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan made the tough decision to postpone their wedding, sending the best to their friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian ruined the plan. Allen is currently a contestant on The Voice and it would seem the couple may have planned their Fort Myers, Florida wedding to coincide with the appearance.
Keke Palmer Makes Career Move That Might Leave Fans Comparing Her to Oprah Winfrey
Keke Palmer is adding media mogul to her already lengthy and impressive resume. The Akeelah and the Bee star announced that she's created her own digital network. On Sept. 30, Palmer revealed her plans for KeyTV, which she says aims to spotlight "a new generation of creators." In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old shared a video. "Hi, I'm Lauren Palmer, and this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom," she said in part. "In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things."
Peacock Launches 'Halloween Horror' Collection for Spooky Season
Spooky season is officially here, and in the crowded streaming landscape, Peacock is making sure it is a go-to spot for Halloween and horror-themed titles! As the streamer begins to stock the first titles from its October 2022 content list, Peacock will also be dishing out plenty of screams with its new Halloween Horror 2022 TV series and movies collection.
'The Talk' Co-Host Starting CBS News and '48 Hours' Roles
Natalie Morales is adding several new roles to her resume. After spending the last year alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbajabiamila co-hosting The Talk, Morales is expanding her relationship with CBS, the network on Monday announcing that Morales is venturing back into the TV news business by joining CBS News as a correspondent.
The Stars Of "Hocus Pocus 2" Explain What Thora Birch's Role Was Supposed To Be In The Original Script
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
Kelsea Ballerini Responds to Fan Reaction After Appearing to Shade Halsey in New Song
Kelsea Ballerini responded to the fan reaction to "Doin' My Best," a track on her new album Subject to Change that appears to shade Halsey. The track specifically refers to a pop star who appeared on "track four" of a previous album, which points to Halsey. The singers worked together on "The Other Girl," which was the fourth song on Ballerini's 2020 album Kelsea.
Ringo Starr Suddenly Cancels Concert Due to Illness
Ringo Starr was forced to postpone a show in Michigan Saturday night at the last moment after he fell ill. The 82-year-old drummer also postponed Sunday night's scheduled performance in Minnesota. Starr is now touring with the latest iteration of his All Starr Band. The "It Don't Come Easy" singer...
