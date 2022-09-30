Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
4 apply for Davidson County judicial vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people applied for the vacant circuit court vacancy in Davidson County that was created after the death of Philip Smith on Sept. 4. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider these applicants for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge when it holds a public hearing later this month.
Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion. Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.
More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Humane Society Naples and Race For Life Rescue to help with a life-saving rescue flight that brought rescue equipment and supplies to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The flight...
TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season and lots of children pick up the virus at school. Those students could stay healthier this year thanks to big upgrades across Middle Tennessee. Dozens of local schools are getting new HVAC systems for the first time in decades....
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
Three people shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they...
Four injured in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after four people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Two victims were shot in their legs, one victim was shot twice in the back and...
Voting open for Bordeaux-North Nashville Participatory Budgeting process
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper encouraged eligible Bordeaux-North Nashville residents to vote for the community’s Participatory Budgeting Election throughout the month of October. Participatory budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent in their neighborhoods. “Making Nashville a city that...
Felony Lane Gang continues crime spree in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said they are looking for two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang that had reportedly resurfaced in the community in early Sept. MPD said on July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an...
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
Soles4Souls partners with MNPS for volunteer event to benefit students in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soles4Souls partnered with Metro School’s HERO program for a volunteering event benefiting the Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid initiative. “We hope they go out of that office of a social worker or a counselor with a spring in their step,” said Tiffany Turner, Vice President of Outreach Soles4Souls.
Upgrades made to help stop spread of COVID could mean healthier kids during cold & flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your kids could stay healthier this upcoming cold and flu season and it is all thanks to a key upgrade in school districts across Middle Tennessee. WSMV4 combed through federal data and found more than a dozen local school districts are using federal funds form the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to improve HVAC systems.
Two children from Van Buren County found safe in Nashville
SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. As of Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Navaeh and Clark were found safe in Nashville. The two children were taken by their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father in...
Two people injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, a car crashed occurred just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. Two people inside one of the cars were shot, then ran for help. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
