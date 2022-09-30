NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, a car crashed occurred just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. Two people inside one of the cars were shot, then ran for help. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO