City Of Industry, CA

Search underway for hit-and-run driver who hit grandmother, chid in City of Industry

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Search underway for hit-and-run driver who struck grandmother, child crossing street in City of Indu 02:49

Authorities are searching for the driver that hit a grandmother and her grandchild while they crossed the street in the City of Industry last Friday.

Doorbell camera video from across the street shows the woman and child get off of a bus before waiting for the signal to walk across the street. They began to make their way across S. Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street -- using the crosswalk -- when a car slammed into them, sending both flying.

The suspect sped away from the scene, leaving the pair in the street.

"How can you take off and just leave them there?" said Fabian Barajas, who lives across the street from where the collision occurred.

According to investigators both sustained minor injuries in the collision in the form of cuts and bruises, and are expected to recover. They were briefly hospitalized but since have been released.

Barajas's video shows the car sliding sideways towards the victims, who were thrown over the hood and onto the road.

"The person, obviously, was going full speed ... 15 feet before the line to stop, he hit his emergency brake, I'm thinking, and that's what made the car slide," Barajas said, before noting that the incident isn't that much of a surprise, since people often speed through the area.

Police believe that the vehicle involved is a silver four-door Honda Accord, produced sometime between 1998 to 2002.

As investigators continue to follow up on what they're referring to as "very strong leads," they're also working to determine who the woman was, as none of the neighbors have been able to identify her.

