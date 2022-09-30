ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

By Lyndsey Havens
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.”

Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club.

In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist. And prior, in 2014, he accepted the Spirit of Hope award. This year, Nicky Jam and Christina Aguilera will take each trophy home.

Vives has had a busy year of collaborating, from “Cumbia” to his team-up with Camilo on the trop-pop “Baloncito Viejo,” which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Latin Airplay chart and is from Vives’ May album Cumbiana II . The album is a finalist for tropical album of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, while Vives is a finalist for tropical artist of the year, solo.

As for Los Ángeles Azules, the act is a finalist in the category for tropical artist of the year, duo or group.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, launched in 1993, annually coincides with the annual Latin Music Week, the largest Latin music industry gathering that this year takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 1 in Miami.

If you missed the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV, you’ll still be able to stream the ceremony in full, on demand, via Peacock starting on Friday (Sept. 30). Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Nicky Jam Surprised by His Dad With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Nicky Jam entered the Billboard Hall of Fame on Thursday (Sept. 29) during the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Before accepting the special award, the hitmaker performed his latest single “Sin Novia.” Then, he was surprised by his father, José Rivera, who took the stage to present his son with the award. “Wow, I was not expecting this,” he started the speech. “I thought another artist would give me this, not my dad. But dad, you look beautiful. Thank you to Billboard, Leila Cobo for bringing my dad. I want to thank everyone that helped me get to where I’m at....
MUSIC
Billboard

Ozuna Kicks Off 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Lively ‘La Copa’ Performance

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards started off with a bang on Thursday night (Sept. 29), thanks to Ozuna, who delivered a colorful opening performance of his brand new single, “La Copa.” Dressed in a pair of neon green cargo pants and a sleek varsity jacket, Ozuna delivered the track while making his way across the stage, which was completely transformed into the vibrant “Ozutochi Hotel,” with employees and guests alike dancing to the bright, celebratory jam as fireworks went off behind them. Ozuna is a finalist for top Latin albums artist of the year, male, at this year’s ceremony. Ahead...
MUSIC
Billboard

Raphael Performs Hits Medley With CNCO & Pablo Lopez at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he also performed a medley of timeless hits.  Joined by Spanish pop star Pablo López and Latin boy band CNCO, Raphael performed his tracks “De Tanta Gente,” “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escandalo.”  Raphael is recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions” that have influenced the development of Latin music around the world.  With a musical career that spans more than 60 years, Raphael — known for anthemic songs such as...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Earns Her Crown at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Ranchera Anthem ‘La Reina’

Christina Aguilera belted out her ranchera song “La Reina” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). The chart-topping artist blew everyone away and received a standing ovation at the end. The song is part of her Latin Grammy-nominated album Aguilera. After her performance, she received the Spirit of Hope Award from her collaborators Ozuna and Becky G. She accepted the award “humbly, with gratitude and pride,” Aguilera said in her speech, which she delivered in English and was translated into Spanish. “It’s so nice to be in a room where they can say my name correctly and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Crespo
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Carlos Vives
Person
Nicky Jam
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give...
MUSIC
Billboard

Calibre 50 Perform ‘El Mexicano Es Fregon’ With Emmanuel Delgado at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Calibre 50 took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29) to perform “El Mexicano Es Fregon” for their first performance at the show since Tony Elizondo joined the group back in March. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The band performed in coordinated red blazers with black shirts and pants. The groupmates all wore black cowboy hats, with their featured guest, Emmanuel Delgado, opting for a black baseball cap. Drummer Erick Garcia performed from a light-up platform with his bandmates all in a line in front of him. Images flashed behind the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’

Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata. Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Music Industry#Tropical Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Colombian#Mexican
Billboard

Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance

Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.” She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Billboard

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

With nine wins — including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year — Bad Bunny was the big champion at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The Puerto Rican star, who has been breaking attendance and chart records, also took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Elvis Crespo Gives Bad Bunny’s ‘La Neverita’ a Merengue Twist at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Elvis Crespo put everyone on their feet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he performed a very energetic medley. Rocking a Matrix-inspired outfit, the Puerto Rican artist surprised fans with a merengue version of Bad Bunny’s “La Neverita,” a track from his Billboard 200-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti. He then followed with his timeless hit “Suavemente,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated May 16, 1998, where it spent six weeks at the top. Crespo’s twist on “La Neverita” comes on the heels of Bad Bunny paying homage to...
MUSIC
Billboard

7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

While artists such as Christina Aguilera, Chayanne, Raphael, and Nicky Jam received special awards, and Bad Bunny swept the categories at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, others revealed exciting news on the red carpet Thursday night (Sept. 29). Below, check out seven things you didn’t see on TV: 1. Edgar Barrera revealed that he’s been writing music for Grupo Firme and is working on Maluma’s upcoming album, which will be a pop set. 2. Speaking of albums, Ovy on the Drums, Karol G’s longtime producer, revealed that he’s been working on the “Provenza” singer’s upcoming fourth studio album. “For me,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

All of Nicky Jam’s No. 1 Billboard Hits on Hot Latin Songs: ‘El Perdon,’ ‘X’ & More

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The special award will recognize the reggaetón artist, actor, and entrepreneur for his prolific work that transcends musical genres and languages. He is also set to perform at the awards show, where he will also perform.  Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the half Puerto Rican, half Dominican star is considered one of the pioneers of reggaetón with more than three decades of music. The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose Ciara & Summer Walker’s ‘Better Thangs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ciara‘s new song featuring Summer Walker has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 30) on Billboard, choosing “Better Thangs” as their favorite new music release of the past week. Ciara and Walker’s R&B jam brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran, Kid Cudi, Paramore and more. Related First Stream: New Music From Kid Cudi, Paramore, Ed Sheeran and More 10/02/2022 Ciara and Walker’s delightful meeting for “Better Thangs” brings on the positive vibes: Ciara described it to Billboard as “a feel-good record” that she hopes “people hear and feel...
MUSIC
Billboard

EXID Celebrate 10 Years With Comeback Single ‘Fire’: Watch the K-Pop Girl Group’s Reunion

EXID‘s unexpected, viral rise to K-pop superstardom defied norms in the industry, and now the girl group’s reunion to celebrate their 10th anniversary marks another standard-defying milestone. After announcing plans to focus on solo careers in 2020, EXID returns to drop the new three-track album X to celebrate a decade together. The new single “Fire” delivers the same sexy and high-energy production the group was known for in their heyday and lets each member have multiple moments to shine throughout the song and accompanying video. Like most EXID singles, “Fire” was crafted by group member Elly (formerly known as LE) and K-pop...
WORLD
Billboard

From Ed Sheeran to Kid Cudi, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We’ve reached the end of the month, but as September gives way to October, some of your favorite artists still have one last round of new music to release before the start of spooky season. And of course, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re most excited about as we head into the weekend. Years in the making, Kid Cudi finally unveiled his eighth studio album Entergalactic on Friday (Sept. 30). While the set serves as a follow-up to 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, the rapper has been teasing its formation since at least 2019, when...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Celebrates 27th Anniversary of ‘Daydream’: ‘My Most Bittersweet Album’

It’ll always be her baby. Mariah Carey commemorated the 27th anniversary of her fifth album Daydream on Monday (Oct. 3). “Happy anniversary Daydream…My most bittersweet album (if you read the book, you’ll know why!),” the icon tweeted, referencing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way (but we like the sound of Diamond!)” Related Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah' 10/03/2022 Released in September 1995, Daydream became Carey’s second RIAA Diamond-certified album following 1993’s Music Box and spawned smash No. 1 singles “Fantasy,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Kenny Mason, Mavi, Chxrry22 & More

Happy Monday! It’s officially spooky season, and this week we’ve got 10 new tracks to calm your nerves — or add to the frights. From newcomers like Chxrry22, Reggie Becton and Debbie, to staples like Smino, Kenny Mason and SPINALL, our picks are playlist must-haves, per usual. And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Kenny Mason, “Minute Forever” Kenny Mason adds to his rock-rap arsenal with “Minute Forever.” The hardcore blend of crunching guitar riffs complemented by hi-hats and hyperpop undertones finds the Atlanta artist rapping and singing about being in his version...
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon with Channel Tres and Sadie Walker and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Baby Queen, “Lazy” Fresh off opening for Olivia Rodrigo in Europe, rising UK star Baby Queen channels her pop cheekiness toward a...
MUSIC
Billboard

M.I.A. Flexes on New Release ‘Beep’: Stream It Now

Need a factoid to make you feel positively ancient? Consider, M.I.A.’s debut single “Galang” from Arular turns 20 next year. True story, and almost impossible to comprehend. Before the anniversary signs flash up, M.I.A. should make a long overdue return with MATA, her forthcoming sixth studio album. It’s expected to drop “any day now,” according to reps from Island Records, which will release the set through a recently-announced global deal. Before that happens, M.I.A. gives us “Beep,” a confident self-inspection and a exotic deep-dive exploration of percussion, on which she sings and raps, “Yeah I’m bringing someone new/There’s no limit/I’m tryna feel...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy