Florida State

CBS Austin

Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election

As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke square off in Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke went head-to-head in the first and only televised debate before the November election. A lot is on the line as O'Rourke went into this debate an underdog, while Abbott carries a comfortable lead in this governor race. The debate...
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke holds "Vote 'Em Out" Rally in Austin

Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday in Austin with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as a part of O'Rourke's "Vote 'Em Out" campaign. Nelson showed his support for the Democratic candidate and performed at the rally. Austinite and multi-Grammy award winner Nelson brought in a huge crowd to the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

H-E-B hosts largest reading event in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is hosted the first ever Texas Ready Day with a Read 3 Big Texas Read-in Friday. It marked the largest reading event in the state. More than a decade ago, H-E-B launched its Read 3 program. It’s the grocer’s statewide early childhood literacy initiative and one read-in guest and New York Times best-selling author of “Just Try One Bite” Camila Alves McConaughey supports.
CBS Austin

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend

Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
CBS Austin

Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in only televised debate before election

Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke face off Friday night in the only televised debate before Election Day. Abbott carries the lead in polls showing it’s his race to lose. Political experts say that means during the debate O’Rourke has the most to prove. “People who...

