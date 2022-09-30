ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

abcnews4.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Governor Henry McMaster briefing after Hurricane Ian impact at 12:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian with state emergency management officials today, October 1st, at 12:30 p.m. A deliberate damage assessment began this morning to scope the full damage of Hurricane Ian. Some preliminary damage reports are as follows:. At least...
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abcnews4.com

25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Set for October 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the 25h Annual Silent Witness Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October fourth. The ceremony recognizes men and women who died as a result of domestic violence last year. It also brings attention to one of the state’s...
POLITICS
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Oklahoma governor pushes to end state's grocery tax

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to end the state's grocery tax to help people deal with inflation but his proposal is facing an uphill battle in the state's Senate. The House answered his call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abcnews4.com

3 homes damaged as crews battle blaze in Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a structure fire on South Waccamaw Drive in Garden City. Three homes were damaged in the Inlet Harbor Community on the Pointe, according to the Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Firefighters Association. Two homes were a complete loss and one had...
GARDEN CITY, SC

