U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
Four storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina as cleanup from Ian continues
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian finally moves out of the Carolinas, state officials are cautioning residents to be safe while cleaning up, as four deaths have already been reported in North Carolina. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
Governor Henry McMaster briefing after Hurricane Ian impact at 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian with state emergency management officials today, October 1st, at 12:30 p.m. A deliberate damage assessment began this morning to scope the full damage of Hurricane Ian. Some preliminary damage reports are as follows:. At least...
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Gov. McMaster proposes stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In many cases, paying for dinner or a movie will cost you more than it would to bond out of a South Carolina jail, even if you committed a violent crime. It's something Governor Henry McMaster wants to change, but not everyone agrees on his...
After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Set for October 4
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the 25h Annual Silent Witness Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October fourth. The ceremony recognizes men and women who died as a result of domestic violence last year. It also brings attention to one of the state’s...
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
McMaster, Clyburn hold press conference on expanding broadband access in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are expected to be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff to provide an update on their efforts to expand broadband access in the state. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m....
Gas prices in South Carolina see increase of nearly 7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state. The new average is $3.23 per gallon. South Carolina prices are 13.6 cents per gallon...
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
Oklahoma governor pushes to end state's grocery tax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to end the state's grocery tax to help people deal with inflation but his proposal is facing an uphill battle in the state's Senate. The House answered his call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before...
3 homes damaged as crews battle blaze in Garden City neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a structure fire on South Waccamaw Drive in Garden City. Three homes were damaged in the Inlet Harbor Community on the Pointe, according to the Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Firefighters Association. Two homes were a complete loss and one had...
