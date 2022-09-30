Read full article on original website
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
WCVB
Trial to begin for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements could begin Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Mass. man accused of killing mother dies after ‘medical emergency’ in jail cell
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
‘It’s very scary’: 911 caller facing charges after man found dead inside Millbury home
MILLBURY, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. Police were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, another man inside the house called 911. Early said...
Mass. woman facing drunk driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges including drunk driving after crashing her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WCVB
Massachusetts exoneree Sean Ellis speaks to Wrongful Conviction Day rally
BOSTON — Sean Ellis, the Massachusetts exoneree who spent more than two decades in prison for the killing of a Boston police officer before that conviction was overturned, spoke Sunday to a rally and march marking Wrongful Conviction Day. The group, organized by the New England Innocence Project, gathered...
Police investigating after one found dead, 911 caller in hospital charged with assault and battery
Local and state police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Millbury home. A man who police say called 911 was also found in the home and is now facing charges of assault and battery. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Millbury police officers responded to the area of...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
nbcboston.com
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
Quincy police officer that died in line of duty receives proper gravestone 95 years later
A Quincy police officer that was shot and killed in the line of duty was finally put to rest with a proper headstone - 95 years after he passed. A crowd of onlookers consisting of Quincy police officers and family gathered around the newly refurbished gravesite of Alfred Hollis at Saint Mary’s Cemetery on a drizzly Saturday morning.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
nbcboston.com
Ex-Insurance Adjuster Indicted for Stealing Identities of Victims of Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
A former insurance adjuster from Mississippi has been indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior court on four charges of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over...
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
Officials: Woman allegedly killed former landlord, wrapped body in curtain in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials say that a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her former landlord and wrapped his body in a curtain before hiding him under construction material in Massachusetts. According to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Marian...
whdh.com
Former Casa Nueva Vida director sentenced after stealing $1.5 million from organization
BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
Police: Two children struck by car in Peabody, driver in custody
PEABODY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story quoted police as saying the mother was struck by the vehicle. Boston 25 News has been in contact with the family, who claim the mother was not struck. Two children were struck by a vehicle in Peabody,...
