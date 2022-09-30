ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Lane closed on Civic Center Drive

Road construction is planned on Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive and includes sidewalk improvements. The northbound right lane will be closed Oct 3-14 and traffic delays may occur during this time. Traffic Notice:. The northbound right lane on Civic Center Drive, between Pala Vista Drive and Postal Way,...
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Driver Arrested in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Collision

Suspect Luis Sandoval a twenty-eight-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested by Oceanside Police on Friday, September 30, 2022. Sandoval was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run. Case Update – September 20, 2022. Oceanside Police investigators have identified and...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Driver, passenger killed in traffic collision in Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA–A driver and passenger were killed after their vehicle veered off Interstate 805 freeway and collided with a wall in Chula Vista on Saturday, authorities said. The Chula Vista Police Department received several calls, just before 10 a.m., regarding a single vehicle traffic collision into a wall...
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Fire Department Free Open House October 9th

The Fire Department is hosting an open house for the public on Sunday, October 9 from 1 to 4 pm at Fire Station 5 at 2009 S. Melrose Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Kids can meet the firefighters and check out the engines. Parents can learn more about fire prevention tips for the home.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
CORONA, CA
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
CHULA VISTA, CA
foxla.com

Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
IRVINE, CA
menifee247.com

Police suspect DUI in single-vehicle crash on Bradley Road

In the fourth major injury traffic collision in five days in Menifee, the driver involved in a solo-vehicle crash was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Saturday. Menifee Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to a location on Bradley Road near Desert Hills Road. They found...
MENIFEE, CA

