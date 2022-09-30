ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTGS

More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
CHARITIES
WTGS

Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in only televised debate before election

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke face off Friday night in the only televised debate before Election Day. Abbott carries the lead in polls showing it’s his race to lose. Political experts say that means during the debate O’Rourke has the most to prove.
TEXAS STATE

