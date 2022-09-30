Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
WTGS
Florida prepares temporary shelter for people displaced by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As people on the southwest coast of Florida attempt to recover from Hurricane Ian, some who lost everything may be coming soon to Palm Beach County. The county is working on a plan to house several hundred hurricane victims. A county official says one...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster proposes stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In many cases, paying for dinner or a movie will cost you more than it would to bond out of a South Carolina jail, even if you committed a violent crime. It's something Governor Henry McMaster wants to change, but not everyone agrees on his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
McMaster, Clyburn hold press conference on expanding broadband access in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are expected to be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff to provide an update on their efforts to expand broadband access in the state. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m....
WTGS
Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
WTGS
Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in only televised debate before election
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke face off Friday night in the only televised debate before Election Day. Abbott carries the lead in polls showing it’s his race to lose. Political experts say that means during the debate O’Rourke has the most to prove.
WTGS
Man sentenced for murdering stepfather who poured beer on his mother's head
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A 20-year-old Texas man was sentenced Friday in the fatal shooting of his stepfather who, he says, was abusing his mother. Jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia guilty of killing 49-year-old Mark Ramos on March 5 in 2021. At the time of his arrest, he told...
Comments / 0