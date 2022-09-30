Coming soon: John Mellencamp to Evansville!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Famous classic rock musician and fellow Hoosier, John Mellencamp, is coming to Evansville! Mellencamp announced his new tour on Thursday during the unveiling of his permanent exhibit at the Rock’N’Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

His live and in-person tour will kick off in February and have 76 shows starting in Bloomington and ending in South Bend. His shows in Evansville will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Old National Events Plaza.

Tickets will be available for sale starting October 7 at 10 a.m. CST here . Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. on October 4 to 10 p.m. October 6. Turner Classic Movies newsletter subscribers will have early access to tickets starting on October 6 at 10 a.m.

Additionally there will also be VIP packages for sale starting October 4 at 10 a.m. which could include front row tickets, custom merchandise and more.

John Mellencamp—Live and In Person 2023 Tour Dates:

February 5—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 6— Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 8—Ovens Auditorium—Charlotte, NC

February 10—Fox Theatre—Atlanta, GA

February 11—Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater—Jacksonville, FL

February 13—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 14—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 15—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 18—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 19—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 21—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 22—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 24—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

February 25—Smart Financial Centre—Sugar Land, TX

February 26—Majestic Theatre—San Antonio, TX

February 28—Bass Concert Hall—Austin, TX

March 1—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie—Dallas, TX

March 11—Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR

March 13—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 14—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 15—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 17—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 18—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 19—Saroyan Theatre—Fresno, CA

March 21—SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center—Sacramento, CA

March 22—Dolby Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 24—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

March 25—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas —Las Vegas, NV

March 27—Ellie Caulkins Opera House—Denver, CO

April 3—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 4—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 6—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 7—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 8—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 10—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 11—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 13—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 14—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 17—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 18—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 19—Peoria Civic Center Theater—Peoria, IL

April 21—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 22—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 24—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

April 25—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

May 5—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 6—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 8—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 9—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 10—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 12—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 13—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—DPAC —Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Campus—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center – Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—DeVos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).