These Bay Area coffee chains rank among most popular in US

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Thursday is National Coffee Day, giving just another reason for Bay Area residents to stop by one of their favorite coffee shops. According to Yelp, there are some pretty good options.

Three Bay Area coffee shops ranked in Yelp’s list of Top 20 regional coffee chains . Blue Bottle Coffee was the top local chain, ranking No. 6 nationally. Philz Coffee came in at No. 15 and Peet’s Coffee landed at No. 18.

The top chain on the list was Ziggi’s Coffee, which originated in Longmont, CO. There was one other California chain on the list, 10th-ranked Tierra Mia Coffee, which is based out of Southern California but has a location in Oakland.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee originated in Oakland in the early 2000s. More than 15 years later, it has expanded to major cities on the east coast of the United States, as well as Japan and South Korea.

Blue Bottle has 14 shops in San Francisco, as well as locations in the East Bay, South Bay and Peninsula. It is named after The Blue Bottle, an Austria coffee house that was founded in 1686.

Phil’z Coffee

Phil Jaber founded Phil’z Coffee in 1978 in the Mission District. He originally bought a convenince store in the area, while working on making the perfect cup of coffee during his off-hours.

Phil’z Coffee has locations all across the Bay Area. It has also expanded to Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s was founded by Alfred Peet in Berkeley in 1966. His father owned a coffee and tea business in Holland, which Peet learned at before moving to the United States in the 1950s.

Peet’s Coffee now has 142 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and many others nationwide. Peet’s can be found in places like New York City, Texas and Chicago.

Methodology

The rankings were compiled based on the distribution of ratings for reviews mentioning coffee from July 2021 to July 2022. Yelp described regional coffee chains as “brands that offer mainly coffee, have more than 25 locations, and operate in fewer than 25 states.”

