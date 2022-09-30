Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Hydrogen digital asset firm charged over securities violations and market manipulation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against The Hydrogen Technology, the company behind the Hydro digital asset token, for securities violations. The watchdog also filed charges against South African market maker Moonwalkers, which it alleges was hired to illegally manipulate the market and prop up the Hydro price.
coingeek.com
SEC must turn over Hinman documents to Ripple, judge rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must turn over the documents written by its former director William Hinman to Ripple Labs in its ongoing court battle over XRP securities violations, New York Judge Analisa Torres has ruled. The documents have been the biggest battleground in recent months, with the SEC...
coingeek.com
French central bank to explore wholesale CBDCs and utility of tokenized bonds
Banque de France has hinted that it will be paying significant attention to developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In particular, Villeroy de Galhau, the bank’s Governor, disclosed that it would be exploring the benefits of a wholesale CBDC. “A wholesale CBDC could significantly contribute to improving cross-border...
coingeek.com
EU regulator gives green light for DLT securities trading pilot
The European Securities and Markets Agency (ESMA) has disclosed that it will not amend the existing rules on data reporting for the proposed plans to launch a securities trading pilot for the region. The European Union (EU) laid bare its plans to experiment with tokenized securities and will utilize distributed...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream – Kurt Wuckert Jr. is back for more Bitcoin and blockchain Q&A
After an exciting week in Oslo in which he covered Granath vs. Wright extensively, Kurt Wuckert Jr is back to answer many more Bitcoin questions and answers. Wuckert begins by explaining that he’s broadcasting from a temporary safe place due to a potential threat to his family. He says there was an increasing hostility towards the end of the trial in Oslo, and BTC fundamentalists went into overdrive to trash him, dox his location, and attack him as a representative of Bitcoin SV.
coingeek.com
US court appoints examiner in Celsius’ bankruptcy case amid brewing storms
A U.S. court has approved the appointment of an external examiner to probe into the affairs of Celsius as the bankruptcy case heats up. The court order signed by bankruptcy judge Martin Glenn names Shoba Pillay as the appointed examiner in the matter. Pillay is a partner at Jenner &...
coingeek.com
Bank of International Settlement wraps up mBridge cross-border CBDC pilot
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has announced the completion of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot with impressive figures. The pilot was a collaboration of the central banks of Hong Kong, Thailand, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote multi-currency cross-border payments. Dubbed mBridge or mCBDC,...
coingeek.com
India freezes $1.5M of laundered funds linked to mobile gaming scam
India’s fight against digital asset money laundering isn’t letting up any time soon. In the latest crackdown, the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over $1.5 million worth of BTC held at Binance by a local mobile gaming scam. ED, India’s economic intelligence agency, announced on September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Even Binance thinks the Tether stablecoin is an unbacked scam
The founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has no faith that Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, is actually redeemable for dollars. Recently, Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao gave an interview to Protocol that discussed Binance’s relationship with the two largest stablecoins by market cap:...
coingeek.com
EU puts DeFi on notice, revives stablecoin transaction cap
Like a horror movie villain that just won’t die, European legislators just won’t stop coming up with new ways to thwart the ambitions of “crypto” bros. Members of the European Parliament are reportedly considering a new draft of anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) laws that would cover a raft of digital asset transactions by European Union (EU) residents. The sectors potentially put under the AML/CFT microscope include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) that govern DeFi operations, and entities operating Web3 companies.
coingeek.com
China’s Gansu province warns against BTC mining in national data centers
A Chinese province has issued a fresh warning against block reward mining in national data centers. The warning comes at a time when there has been rapid construction of data centers in Western China. China has been cracking down on BTC miners for the longest time by issuing threats, setting...
Comments / 0