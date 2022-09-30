ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
DVM 360

Locating displaced pets during Hurricane Ian

Florida veterinarian Lindsay Butzer, DVM, offers tips on how to find lost pets during Hurricane Ian. As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, pet parents have been displaying rising concerns surrounding what to do if their pet goes missing. To better prepare them or help them look for displaced pets, Lindsay Butzer, DVM, located in Boca Raton, Florida, shared advice on the topic.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
musicfestnews.com

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rare condition can come on suddenly

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Imagine waking up one day and being unable to do the simplest of tasks without struggling to breathe. It can be the result of a rare condition called diaphragm paralysis. Betty Mosely feels fortunate to have lived 86 years with relatively few health issues. “But...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
