850wftl.com
Dog rescue shelter gathers aid for animals affected by Hurricane Ian
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Hurricane Ian was a historic weather event, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands. The superstorm also had a terrible impact on the pets of those who had to evacuate. Videos are surfacing of pets and other animals that were left stranded amongst...
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
upressonline.com
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
DVM 360
Locating displaced pets during Hurricane Ian
Florida veterinarian Lindsay Butzer, DVM, offers tips on how to find lost pets during Hurricane Ian. As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, pet parents have been displaying rising concerns surrounding what to do if their pet goes missing. To better prepare them or help them look for displaced pets, Lindsay Butzer, DVM, located in Boca Raton, Florida, shared advice on the topic.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Parkland Commissioner Bob Mayersohn Gets Locked up For ‘Jail ‘n Bale’ Event Oct. 16
Parkland Commissioner Bob Mayersohn will be locked up for the third time at a ‘Jail ‘n Bale’ event. Hosted by Tomorrow’s Rainbow, which provides free relief for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one and/or trauma. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of...
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities in and Around Parkland
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All proceeds go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday...
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
WSVN-TV
At least 22 NICU babies from Florida’s west coast being evacuated to local hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen of the tiniest victims affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage are being evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive lifesaving medical care. Memorial Healthcare System has opened their doors to take in babies from neonatal intensive care units of some of the...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
cbs12.com
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
musicfestnews.com
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Joins Recovery Efforts in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Ian
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) Team is one of eight task force teams that has joined over a thousand search and rescue members to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island following Hurricane Ian. Four squads...
2 Events Not to Miss
Check out “Artful Minds” at MAD Arts and the second annual Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Fest at the LOOP on Fort Lauderdale Beach The post 2 Events Not to Miss appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida
In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Click10.com
Rare condition can come on suddenly
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Imagine waking up one day and being unable to do the simplest of tasks without struggling to breathe. It can be the result of a rare condition called diaphragm paralysis. Betty Mosely feels fortunate to have lived 86 years with relatively few health issues. “But...
Parkland Talk
