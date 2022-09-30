Read full article on original website
NME
Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John
Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
NME
Liam Gallagher backs “the king” Ian Brown amidst divisive solo tour without band
Liam Gallagher has shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to go solo. Gallagher took to social media to back Brown ahead of his homecoming show in Manchester last Friday (September 30). Fans of Brown had shared their anger...
NME
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Pesta Kita announces second phase lineup including Gard Wuzgut, Dato’ Maw, Late Night Frequency
Malaysian music festival Pesta Kita has announced its second and final phase lineup for its November event, featuring DATO’ MAW, Late Night Frequency and more. DATO’ MAW and Late Night Frequency will be joined by rap duo Gard Wuzgut, Chronicalz, Axel Jonas and Lil J, as well as punk band Half Asleep and alt-rockers All To Fate. Emo Night KL will also be performing a DJ set at the festival. The acts join the likes of A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS and Midnight Fusic, who were announced in the first wave of acts for the festival.
NME
Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes announce UK tour for 2023
Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes have announced their first ever UK tour in January 2023. The band is set to play across four cities in the UK, alongside special guests which are yet to be announced. “UK Lost Souls – They said it wasn’t a good time to come visit but...
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
NME
Watch The 1975’s ultra-suave performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’
Returning for its 61st series on Saturday (October 1), Later… With Jools Holland kicked off with a stylish performance from The 1975. Showcasing two singles from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 dimmed the lights and suited up for a swaggering playthrough of ‘Happiness’, breaking out an acoustic guitar for frontman Matty Healy to strum on as he melted hearts with ‘I’m In Love With You’.
NME
Dizzee Rascal to celebrate 20 years of ‘Boy In Da Corner’ with gig at London’s The O2
Dizzee Rascal has announced a headline show at The O2 Arena in London next year. The show on March 8, 2023 marks 20 years of his Mercury Prize-winning debut album, ‘Boy In Da Corner’, which was released in 2003. Tickets go on general sale here this Friday (October...
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Imagine Dragons
In the Imagine Dragons ‘Follow You’ video, which fellow Las Vegas band does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney mistakenly assume he’s going to watch a private concert of?. “The Killers.”. CORRECT. “We had the idea of a couple that goes to a Imagine...
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
NME
U2’s Bono announces ‘Stories Of Surrender’ worldwide book tour
U2‘s Bono has announced a worldwide book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story – find full details and tickets below. The 576-page volume is due to land on November 1 via publishing house Alfred A. Knopf (and in audiobook form via Penguin Random House) and, as its title implies, will explore the origins of 40 key songs in U2’s discography. Each chapter is named for the song it covers, with Bono’s life story weaved throughout the book.
NME
MONSTA X member Kihyun to release new solo mini-album
MONSTA X member Kihyun is set to release new solo music later this year. The idol announced plans to release new music through a teaser posted through MONSTA X’s social media accounts. His forthcoming record, a mini-album titled ‘Youth’, is slated for release on October 24, 6PM KST. Additional details, such as a title for the lead single and a tracklist, have yet to be released at the time of publication.
NME
Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below. The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.
NME
Johnny Marr plays Smiths classics with Andy Rourke at Madison Square Garden
Johnny Marr was joined on stage by Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke at his Madison Square Garden gig last night (September 30) – check out footage below. The gig came as part of Marr’s tour in support of The Killers, which began back in August. At the first two shows of the tour, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.
NME
Ian Brown dedicates Manchester gig to the late Paul Ryder
Ian Brown played a homecoming Manchester gig this weekend (September 30), and dedicated the set to late Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder. Brown is currently on his first UK headline tour in a decade, and played the O2 Victoria Warehouse in his hometown on Friday night. As reported by the...
NME
Watch Bruce Springsteen join The Killers at Madison Square Garden
Bruce Springsteen was the special guest at The Killers‘ second Madison Square Garden show last night (October 1) – watch his three-song cameo below. Brandon Flowers and co. were playing their second of two dates at the legendary New York venue in support of their albums ‘Imploding the Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’.
NME
WINNER, AB6IX, Weeekly and more to perform at the O2 in London for K.FLEX
WINNER, AB6IX and Weeekly are on the lineup for K-pop music festival K.FLEX’s forthcoming show in London. Europe’s largest K-pop festival, formerly known as KPOP.FLEX, announced through a press release that they are set to host another mega-concert later this year – this time, at The O2 in London on November 20.
