Malaysian music festival Pesta Kita has announced its second and final phase lineup for its November event, featuring DATO’ MAW, Late Night Frequency and more. DATO’ MAW and Late Night Frequency will be joined by rap duo Gard Wuzgut, Chronicalz, Axel Jonas and Lil J, as well as punk band Half Asleep and alt-rockers All To Fate. Emo Night KL will also be performing a DJ set at the festival. The acts join the likes of A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS and Midnight Fusic, who were announced in the first wave of acts for the festival.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO