Switch to winter-blend gasoline may bring relief at the pump
CHICO, Calif. - Relief from rising gas prices may be on the way for Californians. Governor Gavin Newsom asked the California Air Resources Board to roll out winter-blend gasoline early this year. Winter-blend gasoline has a higher Reid Vapor Pressure which means it evaporates more and burns gas more easily.
Governor Newsom signs Freedom to Walk Act on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act by Assemblymember Phil Ting, which legalizes safe street crossings, on Friday. The bill defines when an officer can stop and cite someone for jaywalking. It is specified as only when a “reasonably careful person” would see that there is an immediate danger of a crash.
