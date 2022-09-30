ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego board of supervisors collaborate on housing crisis

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council today agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
KPBS

Bed and breakfast, short-term residential occupancy licensing opens Monday

Beginning Monday at noon, operators of short-term rental properties in the city of San Diego can apply for a license to offer stays of less than a month. The ordinance mandating the short-term residential occupancy, or STRO, license was passed in 2021 and subsequently approved by the California Coastal Commission. Its guidelines include a requirement for rental hosts to obtain a license and establishes a cap on the number of licenses granted for whole-home rentals operating more than 20 days per year.
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
thealpinesun.com

Voucher program leaves room for discussion

A Sept. 14 press release from the City of El Cajon claimed of San Diego contractors have been disproportionately placing homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels through the use of their Regional Housing Assistance Program room vouchers and that the influx of individuals is placing strain on El Cajon Police Department.
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
eccalifornian.com

El Cajon mayor bristles at number of homeless vouchers in city

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Assistant to the City Manager Dave Richards claim San Diego County contractors have been disproportionately sheltering homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels. An influx of individuals from the county’s Regional Housing Assistance Program which supplies motel room vouchers to homeless residents is placing strain on the El Cajon Police Department, according to a Sept. 14 press release from the city.
NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California

Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
San Diego weekly Reader

Island Court roommates turn dog abusers

The old woman who owned the apartment building did not know enough to kick out her tenants in the summer, jack up the rent, and lease the apartments to vacationers from Arizona, so last summer the four boys were able to live in their beachfront flat for a relatively minor charge of $500 a month, split four ways. It was quite an idyllic existence.
KPBS

Sailor acquitted of setting warship on fire

The sailor who was accused of setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 was acquitted Friday by a military judge. In other news, the minimum wage is being raised to $16.30 an hour in the city of San Diego in January, but rent, gas, food and utilities are going up too. Plus, a youth boxing program in Vista got displaced from their gym last year, but that didn't stop the organizer who decided to build the gym in his backyard.
kusi.com

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
