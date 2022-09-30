BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The City of Battle Creek has announced that Bill Beaty will be the next chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department as of October 17. Beaty says, “I look forward to becoming an active member of the wonderful Battle Creek community. The Battle Creek Fire Department has an exemplary team of dedicated professionals, and I am excited to become part of that. The future of the fire department, and our service to the community, has great promise, and I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead those efforts into the future.”

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO