Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City of Kalamazoo exceeds water filter distribution goal

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo has sped past its campaign to deliver thousands of lead water filters to city residents. As of Friday, September 30, more than 7,200 water filters have been distributed through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and the city of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fire at Kalamazoo home quickly put out Sunday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Investigators continue to look into the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Egleston Avenue. Public Safety Officers found heavy fire at the rear of the residence. Fire had also spread to the neighboring structure.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction

KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Bill Beaty named as new BC Fire Chief, begins duties October 17

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The City of Battle Creek has announced that Bill Beaty will be the next chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department as of October 17. Beaty says, "I look forward to becoming an active member of the wonderful Battle Creek community. The Battle Creek Fire Department has an exemplary team of dedicated professionals, and I am excited to become part of that. The future of the fire department, and our service to the community, has great promise, and I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead those efforts into the future."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

