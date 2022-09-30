Read full article on original website
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
Three men charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor scheduled to go on trial this week
The trial of three men prosecutors allege were tangentially connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to go on trial this week in Jackson. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. They are among...
Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest
A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
City of Kalamazoo exceeds water filter distribution goal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo has sped past its campaign to deliver thousands of lead water filters to city residents. As of Friday, September 30, more than 7,200 water filters have been distributed through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and the city of Kalamazoo.
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Fire at Kalamazoo home quickly put out Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Investigators continue to look into the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Egleston Avenue. Public Safety Officers found heavy fire at the rear of the residence. Fire had also spread to the neighboring structure.
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Bill Beaty named as new BC Fire Chief, begins duties October 17
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The City of Battle Creek has announced that Bill Beaty will be the next chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department as of October 17. Beaty says, “I look forward to becoming an active member of the wonderful Battle Creek community. The Battle Creek Fire Department has an exemplary team of dedicated professionals, and I am excited to become part of that. The future of the fire department, and our service to the community, has great promise, and I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead those efforts into the future.”
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Two hurt after shooting in Grand Rapids
Two people got hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids. GRPD says the pair suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Paw Paw Township (Paw Paw Township, MI)
On Thursday morning, a man was killed in a pedestrian crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 60.6 in Paw Paw Township. According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on [..]
Patients struggle to fill prescriptions as GR Walgreens pharmacy stays closed
For nearly two weeks now, many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to look elsewhere for the prescriptions they count on as a Walgreens pharmacy remains closed in the northeast side of the city.
One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
