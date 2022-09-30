Read full article on original website
Bowers, Geers chosen LSJ volleyball co-players of the month in September
Kent City senior Lexie Bowers and her junior teammate, Maddie Geers, have been chosen as co-players of the month by the Local Sports Journal. Bowers is enjoying a solid season with 165 Digs, 5 blocks, 117 kills and 30 aces this season. “Lexie is in her second year on the...
Jazwinski and Enns finish in top two spots at Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite while VanderKooi comes in third place
The Hart girls cross country team stood their ground against the best teams in the state on Saturday at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite held in Shepherd. In the girls Elite division Hart came in eighth place with a team score of 247. Their eighth place finish was the best of any division 3 school in the meet.
Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton
Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
Young leads WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney Wagenmaker chipped in three...
Grand Haven cross country teams sweep Allendale Falcon Invite
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Allendale Falcon Invite Scarlet Division (big school) races on Saturday. The meet was run at Allendale High School. In the boys’ division, local team scores included Grand Haven with 59 points, which was good enough for first-place...
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
Reeths-Puffer slips by Zeeland East, 20-18
Reeths-Puffer quarterback Brady Ross and running back Brody Johnson turned in strong performances on Friday night and led the Rockets to a 20-18 victory over visiting Zeeland East. Ross completed 14-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He used his feet to rush for 92 yards on 15 carries....
Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge
The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
Ludington shifts it into high gear in second half, runs away from Manistee
But the Orioles, who lost to the Chippewas, 41-12 last year, pulled away in the second half for a 45-21 win in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest. The game marked the annual homecoming game for the Orioles. The victory snapped Ludingto’s two-game losing streak to the Chippewas, and brought the...
Greater Muskegon co-op swim team has solid showing at invitational
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team posted a fifth-place finish at the Ottawa Hills Invite on Saturday with a score of 412. The Turtles had a record night and achieved one meet record, four improved on MISCA times and two Division 1 state cuts. “After a great week of training...
Mona Shores’ defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state-ranked teams
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Division 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Division 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski chosen LSJ girls cross country runner of the month
Hart sophomore Jessica Jazwinski has been chosen the Local Sports Journal girls cross country runner for the month of September. Currently, Jazwinski is ranked as the top runner in Division 3 for girls in Michigan. This season, Jazwinski has finished first at the Pete Moss Invitational with a time of...
Mona Shores settles for third-place finish in OK Green tennis tournament; Reeths-Puffer fifth
The Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer boys tennis teams competed in the OK Green tournament on Friday. The Sailors finished in third place with 40 points, while the Rockets posted a fifth-place finish with 32. Drew Hackney was dominant for the Sailors and didn’t give up a single match at No....
