Environment

KTLA.com

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
rwcpulse.com

County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat

Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
PETS
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

