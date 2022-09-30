Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Californians conserving more as we begin new water year, potential 4th year of drought
On Monday the California Department of Water Resources will be releasing an update on current drought conditions, and how the state is taking actions now for a potential fourth year of drought. The new water year started October 1. At a media briefing on Monday, state climatologists and other water...
KTLA.com
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
abc10.com
California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Fall color season arrives late in Northern California and Bay Area
"Nature has its own clock and its own time."
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
goldcountrymedia.com
The Eagles to headline Thunder Valley Casino Resort's opening of The Venue Feb. 17
On Saturday night, drones lit up the sky during the Sammy Hagar concert—the last concert to be held at Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Amphitheater—to announce that The Venue at Thunder Valley will open Presidents’ Day Weekend 2023 with a headline performance by Eagles, who will perform on Friday, February 17th.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
rwcpulse.com
County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat
Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
Price of gas is above $6 a gallon again in California
The pain at the pump is getting worse, and analysts warn that prices may also break new records soon if they keep increasing at the current pace of 10-15 cents a day.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
NBC Bay Area
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
