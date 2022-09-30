Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis at Killeen Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis team will be traveling to Killeen to play Killeen High School. The team will be leaving by 3:15 P.M from the Athletic Complex. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Complex parking lot is 8:00 P.M.
SBMS v Travis Home Game Itinerary October 6th
7th grade will come down to gym and get dressed 3:45 pm -4:15 pm Team Pictures. Teams are encouraged to stay and watch their teammates play. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students. Concession stand will be available.
Belton Cruises over Elgin in 11-5A-II Tilt
ELGIN — After giving up 974 total yards and 77 points through two road losses, Belton traveled to Elgin on Friday looking to reverse the trend, which did not appear likely in the game’s initial moments. On the contest’s first snap, Elgin dual-threat quarterback Nathen Lewis broke free...
