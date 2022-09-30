Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway
Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
hypebeast.com
Born X Raised and the LAFC Re-Up for a New Collaboration
Spanto and 2tone’s Los Angeles streetwear label Born X Raised, has re-teamed with the Los Angeles Football Club for a new collaboration that marks their second design project together. The collab introduces a new fitted cap and snapback that features BXR and the LAFC’s brand logos, designed onto a...
hypebeast.com
Toronto Raptors Colors Hit the Air Jordan 37
As the NBA season begins this month, various NBA-themed colorways that Nike and Jordan Brand are known for have continued to be revealed. Recently, the LeBron 20 has been shown off in two “Lakers” looks alongside a Miami Heat colorway. Now, the Air Jordan 37 has been equipped with a Toronto Raptors color palette. This choice fits the silhouette’s theme of referencing the Air Jordan 7 as the sneaker’s OG “Raptors” colorway is well known as a pair Michael Jordan wore on court.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
An Inside Look at Balenciaga's Summer 2022 "The Mud Show" Collection
Yesterday, Demna presented Balenciaga‘s Summer 2022 collection — “The Mud Show” — with a bang. With Ye opening the show (who is now showing his own brand at Paris Fashion Week) we saw the rapper-turned-fashion mogul don a security jacket, along with a cap reading “2023” all while marching through thick, stodgy mud. Likewise, others models were subjected to getting their feet dirty as they dragged garments through puddles and slush, and now Hypebeast has gotten to see the aftermath at the Balenciaga re-see.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Nike Dunk Low “Frieza” Custom Colorway
Custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, is back with another Nike Dunk Low custom colorway. This time around, Chiou presents a follow-up to his “Majin Buu” creation with the new “Frieza” colorway. The custom design is inspired by the signature Dragon Ball Z villain’s final form. Frieza’s...
hypebeast.com
Gramicci and SOPH. Drop a New Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule Collab
Inspired by military uniform silhouettes and incorporating subtle cues of luxury, Gramicci and SOPHNET. – SOPH. – have teamed up to drop a new Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collaboration that combines California cool and Japanese minimalism. The new drop introduces a fabrication technique that’s blended with Japanese hardwood charcoal...
hypebeast.com
Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift Launches New “District” Collection
Following up the success of his first two collections, “Private” and “Public,” NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new drop for his Honor The Gift fashion label. Inspired by the Unified School Districts of Los Angeles, Westbrook has implemented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Pays Tribute to the Tartan
Has released an all-new iteration of its classic low-top silhouette. This time around, the shoe pays tribute to the tartan, gearing up for the upcoming Fall season. Arriving in a white leather upper construction, the Nike Dunk Low highlights the branding with a Black Swoosh and heels. The plaid details are prominently placed as the overlays in green and red tartan textile materials, perhaps an early nod to the holidays with the color scheme. Mesh tongues and lining are used as the white midsole and grey rubber outsole rounds out the design.
hypebeast.com
Meet Bling, HYPEBEAST and POPSHOP LIVE’s Newest Host of Upcoming Livestream Series
Hypebeast and mobile e-commerce streaming platform POPSHOP LIVE have announced media personality Rama Sall, a.k.a. Bling, as the new host of its upcoming livestream series slated to air on October 5. The series will present up-and-coming brands and on-trend drops in home decor and outdoor gear, hosted by fashion influencer Bling.
hypebeast.com
Concepts Links Up With Vault by Vans for a "Question the Answers" Footwear and Apparel Collection
Excitement has been brewing around the Concepts given that its partnership with Nike is soon to be expanded upon with a brand new SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” colorway. But before the streetwear and footwear retailers pushes those out into the market, it will be reuniting with Vault by Vans for a new “Question the Answers” footwear and apparel collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Surfaces in Kansas City Royals Colors
The Nike Dunk Low now arrives in a color scheme reminiscent of the Kansas City Royals MLB team. Its blue and yellow color scheme also harkens back to Supreme‘s SB Dunk Low “Hyper Blue” released back in 2021 and compliments a “Game Royal” colorway women’s-exclusive revealed ahead of the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Max Plus 3 Arrives in Rainbow Gradients
First debuted in 1990, the Air Max Plus 3 was brought back to life in 2019 and has seen a limited number of brightly-toned colorways over the past few years. For its latest iteration, Nike dresses the pairs in colorful gradients with stacked “Tuned Air” text graphics across the mesh uppers.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 650 Surfaces in Muted Greyscale Colorway
The ever-growing lineup of New Balance 650s makes its way back to the Fall season offerings. The popular retro-inspired basketball high-tops are now surfacing in a muted and greyscale color scheme. The New Balance silhouette sees the shoe arrive in a n all-white leather base featuring the signature “N” logos...
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH® SS23 Is for Rave Kids Only
Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® has been busy lately. Just this past week, the brand released a lunar-inspired campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Now, the Tokyo-based brand is calling out all of the club kids to play with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Inspired by Tokyo’s club culture and...
hypebeast.com
Dan Wieden, Co-Founder of Wieden + Kennedy, Has Died at Age 77
Dan Wieden, the co-founder of ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, passed away at the age of 77. He was a creative maven and was famously known for crafting arguably one of the most recognizable tag lines in advertising history: Nike‘s “Just Do It.”. Alongside his late business partner...
hypebeast.com
Phillips Returns With Voutilainen and Zenith for a Niobium Cal 135-O Watch
Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo are set to auction off a very special Zenith watch that’s been reworked by Kari Voutilainen and his team. Picking up where the 10-piece limited edition platinum Cal 135-O left off in June last year, this unique piece is made from Niobium with a striking salmon guilloché dial.
hypebeast.com
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
Comments / 0