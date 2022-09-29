ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Vice

Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
