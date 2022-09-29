Read full article on original website
Related
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied parts of Ukraine, some locals decided to side with the Russians. Unable to get far before the war, they've gained power and as part of the occupation. But being a collaborator is a dangerous business — and some have a price on their heads. Galina Danilchenko, the...
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
'Fully-Fledged Revolt' Against Putin Is Near, Russian Anarchists Say
Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in late February 2022 came as a shock not just to the world, but also to many Russians, despite the best efforts by state TV and propaganda channels to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the months and years prior. The Kremlin was quick to clamp...
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says
Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
A Russian man who was called up to fight in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, reports say
A Russian man shot the head of a local military draft committee in Siberia on Monday, reports said. A video of the incident shared online shows an official collapsing on stage after a shot rings out. The gunman was detained and the official is in critical condition, the reports said.
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
Comments / 0