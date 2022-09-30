ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ABC 15 News

Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis

Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
knau.org

Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
kyma.com

NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
ABC 15 News

California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances

After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
