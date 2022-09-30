Read full article on original website
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills, a Triassic reptile found in the Petrified Forest was named after a former park superintendent and his wife and the FBI is seeking a man for questioning in the assault of a police officer. Here...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts in place as storm chances go up across Arizona
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. On average, Phoenix sees its last triple-digit day by Oct. 5. It'll still be warm each day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought?
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought? Jamie Kagol takes a look at where the state stands.
Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis
Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
Here Are 5 Weird Arizona Town Names You Probably Can't Pronounce
Arizona is home to many towns with unique names.
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 90s are back and here to stay for the first week of October
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October it looks like we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. It'll still toasty each day in the Valley with highs in the mid-90s but, the mornings are starting feel more fall-like dropping into the 70s each day.
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances
After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
