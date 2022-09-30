ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. Washington will look to rebound after only putting up eight points against the Eagles last week and will look to get back to .500 with a win today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Cooper Rush have looked good as of late, winning their last two games, most recently knocking off the Giants 23-16.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chargers vs. Texans Live on 10/02

On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will play the Houston Texans (0-2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Chargers vs. Texans. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts Live on 10/02

On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans (1-2) will play the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Titans vs. Colts. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2...
Decider.com

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight's Buccaneers-Chiefs 'Sunday Night Football' Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football!. Against my better judgement, I put the Kansas City Chiefs in a number of moneyline parlays last week. Did it seem like a trap game? Absolutely. But they were playing the lifeless Indianapolis Colts! How could I lose?! Pretty easily, actually. Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied to upset Patrick Mahomes and company, escaping Week 3 with a 20-17 victory and handing KC their first loss of the season.
The Oregonian

Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/2/2022)

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons host running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns during NFL Week 4. The Browns are 6-1 all time in Atlanta, and have won the past two meetings between the teams. This interconference matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Android Police

YouTube TV subscribers can now skip the 85-channel package and go a la carte

Despite multiple hurdles, YouTube TV has emerged as America's largest live streaming service, thanks to its versatile plan offerings. The Google-owned company has also set out to make its live TV streaming platform perform better for more users with the recent inclusion of 5.1 audio support on Apple TV and Fire TV. Well, YouTube TV is getting another big update this week, as the service is now allowing users to subscribe to individual channels and services, bypassing the need to sign onto the entire channel package.
TheDailyBeast

Dish Network, Sling TV Quietly Drop Disney Channels

Dish Network and Sling TV have pulled all of Disney’s 20 television channels off its services after failing to renew a deal. Dish put a statement out overnight, saying Disney had asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and was demanding that Dish include ESPN and ESPN2 on its TV packages. “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.” In response, Disney saying Dish had “declined to reach a “fair, market-based” offer. “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Disney said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”Read it at Variety
NBC Sports

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland as Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head in an AFC North Showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL announcers Week 4: CBS and FOX NFL game assignments this week

The assignments for the Week 4 NFL announcers look a little different with the presence of the first London game of the year. With that game being on NFL Network, we have a different lineup in the mix. Let’s take a look at all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule and the various crews that will be calling each one.
