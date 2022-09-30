Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season brings us our fourth installment of Thursday Night Football. Up this week are the Indianapolis Colts at the Denver Broncos, at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time. (That’s 5:15 p.m. on the West Coast.) And like all Thursday night games this season, you’ll have...
NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Sunday Night Football" (SNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL
The Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. Washington will look to rebound after only putting up eight points against the Eagles last week and will look to get back to .500 with a win today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Cooper Rush have looked good as of late, winning their last two games, most recently knocking off the Giants 23-16.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chargers vs. Texans Live on 10/02
On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will play the Houston Texans (0-2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Chargers vs. Texans. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Titans vs. Colts Live on 10/02
On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans (1-2) will play the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Titans vs. Colts. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2...
CBS Sports
Rams at 49ers: How to watch, time, TV channel, live stream, key matchup, pick for 'Monday Night Football'
We have an NFC West showdown on this week's edition of "Monday Night Football," as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Los Angeles Rams in a game that will determine who holds first place in the division after the first quarter of the season. San Francisco has won...
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Chiefs ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football!. Against my better judgement, I put the Kansas City Chiefs in a number of moneyline parlays last week. Did it seem like a trap game? Absolutely. But they were playing the lifeless Indianapolis Colts! How could I lose?! Pretty easily, actually. Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied to upset Patrick Mahomes and company, escaping Week 3 with a 20-17 victory and handing KC their first loss of the season.
NFL games today: Rams and 49ers wrap up Week 4 on ‘Monday Night Football’
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
NFL fans absolutely loved ESPN’s ‘Only Injuries in the Building’ animated graphic for the 49ers
The 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. A year after making their second NFC title game appearance in three seasons, many thought San Francisco was capable of such play. Unfortunately, injuries have already started to sink some of those ambitions. Four games into their 2022 campaign, the 49ers...
DISH drops ESPN, SEC Network: College football fans furious
DISH cable service failed to reach an agreement with Disney on the day that college football is set to kick off its Week 5 schedule. The service confirmed early on Saturday morning that its "contract has expired" with Disney, but that they are trying to reach some kind of "fair agreement" in the ...
Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/2/2022)
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons host running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns during NFL Week 4. The Browns are 6-1 all time in Atlanta, and have won the past two meetings between the teams. This interconference matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
YouTube TV subscribers can now skip the 85-channel package and go a la carte
Despite multiple hurdles, YouTube TV has emerged as America's largest live streaming service, thanks to its versatile plan offerings. The Google-owned company has also set out to make its live TV streaming platform perform better for more users with the recent inclusion of 5.1 audio support on Apple TV and Fire TV. Well, YouTube TV is getting another big update this week, as the service is now allowing users to subscribe to individual channels and services, bypassing the need to sign onto the entire channel package.
Dish Network, Sling TV Quietly Drop Disney Channels
Dish Network and Sling TV have pulled all of Disney’s 20 television channels off its services after failing to renew a deal. Dish put a statement out overnight, saying Disney had asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and was demanding that Dish include ESPN and ESPN2 on its TV packages. “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.” In response, Disney saying Dish had “declined to reach a “fair, market-based” offer. “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Disney said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”Read it at Variety
NBC Sports
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland as Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head in an AFC North Showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL announcers Week 4: CBS and FOX NFL game assignments this week
The assignments for the Week 4 NFL announcers look a little different with the presence of the first London game of the year. With that game being on NFL Network, we have a different lineup in the mix. Let’s take a look at all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule and the various crews that will be calling each one.
Dish Network fails to reach agreement with ESPN, Disney, leaving college football fans scrambling
DISH failed to reach an agreement with Disney and subsequently ESPN, leaving college football fans scrambling ahead of a monster Saturday slate of games. Early Saturday morning, DISH tweeted out the harrowing news, revealing their “contract has expired” with Disney, but they’re trying to reach “a fair agreement” in the meantime.
Dish, Sling Customers Lose ABC,ESPN (and May not get Them Back)
When Dish Network (DISH) launched Sling TV in 2015, ESPN was a major draw. The streaming cable service was the first way that cord-cutters could get access to the popular Walt Disney (DIS) sports network without an expensive cable subscription. You could drop cable and pay Dish $35 a month...
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
After two games on the road, the Houston Texans are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
