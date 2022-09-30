ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Five Teams Who Passed on Jalen Hurts in 2020

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447PLt_0iFxl14m00

Which teams had a chance to grab the NFC Offensive Player of the Month before he went 53 overall to the Eagles, but chose a different direction and are paying for it?

PHILADELPHIA – Raise your hand if you knew that Jalen Hurts would leave Tampa Bay after losing his first playoff game and become the NFC Offensive Player of the Month eight months later.

Imagine there aren’t many hands up out there, including mine, but here he is the Eagles’ QB now, the NFC’s best offensive player in the month of September, an award announced on Thursday.

He left Tampa being criticized for not being able to read a defense.

Well, in his second year, he seems to be doing OK with his reading lessons.

It’s OK to admit being wrong and say, yeah, Hurts has shown he can be the franchise quarterback.

There are some teams who got it wrong, teams that passed on drafting him in 2020.

GM Howie Roseman catches a lot of grief for taking J.J. Arcega-Whiteside over D.K. Metcalf in 2019 and Jalen Reagor ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020, but what about the teams that said no thanks to taking Hurts?

Let’s have some fun and take a look.

View the original article to see embedded media.

First, some background.

Hurts was the 53rd player taken overall in a draft top-heavy with quarterbacks.

Three went in the top 10 starting with Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall. He was followed by Tua Tagvailoa to Miami at No. 5 and Justin Herbert to Los Angeles at No. 6.

Jordan Love then came off at No. 26 to the Packers.

Hurts became the fifth QB taken when the Eagles surprised everyone by picking him in the second round despite having given Carson Wentz a huge contract extension just a few months earlier.

The next quarterback didn't come off the board for 69 picks when the Colts selected Jacob Eason in the fourth round, 122 overall. James Morgan was next just three picks later, going to the Jets.

Here are five teams who should be catching some Roseman-like heat for not taking Hurts:

STEELERS. Ben Roethlisberger’s career was clearly at an end, but Pittsburgh insisted on hanging on to the worn-out passer well past his expiration date. Picking No. 49, they selected WR Chase Claypool. Not a bad pick, but had they had the foresight to take Hurts, they wouldn’t have had to bother with Mitch Trubisky while waiting for rookie Kenny Pickett to prove he’s ready for an NFL workload or even if he'll ever be ready.

SEAHAWKS. Russell Wilson was still the guy, but he was already chirping about wanting out. Seattle would be much further ahead in its rebuild had they taken Hurts at No. 48 rather than defensive end Darrell Taylor. Hurts would be getting plenty of comparisons to Wilson in and out of Seattle had he ended up there. Instead, they got stuck with retread Geno Smith and traded for future retread Drew Lock.

FALCONS. Another franchise with a quarterback that had age on him in Matt Ryan and another franchise that didn’t have the foresight to bring in a player who could be developed like Hurts. Instead, they went with defensive end Marlon Davidson at No. 48. Like Seattle, Atlanta is now using stopgap Marcus Mariota and hoping rookie Desmond Ridder will someday be the answer.

COLTS. Talk about an organization that could have used a young quarterback like Hurts, this one is it. There’s no argument that they made a terrific pick in RB Jonathan Taylor at No. 41, but Indianapolis is now starting its fifth different quarterback in the last five years: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan. No matter how good Taylor is, when you don’t have a consistent quarterback, finding one would seem to be a better bet than taking a runner.

PANTHERS. Cam Newton was probably cooked following the 2018 season and in 2019 he played just two games. Carolina needed a quarterback. It still might depending on Baker Mayfield’s progress. Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, and Sam Darnold have proven they were wrong answers. The Panthers could have had Hurts, but chose Yetur Gross-Matos at No. 38 instead.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations. We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight games to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jalen Hurts#American Football#Nfc#Gm
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

More unfortunate news continues to pour in regarding Tom Brady and Gisele's marriage. While Brady, 45, and his supermodel wife, Bundchen, reportedly evacuated to Miami during Hurricane Ian earlier this week, they did not stay together. Brady and Bundchen took their kids to Miami to escape the hurricane, though they...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue

Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Why Tom Brady came back after retiring from the Bucs this offseason

The first thing I feel every morning is pain. It starts with the lower back, but as I slowly shake off the night of sleep and pull myself together, other spots of pain emerge. Both knees, of course. Then both shoulders, each of which has a torn labrum that needs surgical intervention. Some day I’ll get that done.
TAMPA, FL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy