Denver, CO

A Coffee Shop Will Take Over a Former Retail Space in Denver

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
The incoming Cafecito will open at 4818 Chambers Rd, Denver, CO 80239 , according to the aforementioned permit. The project plans read as follows:

“We are proposing to remodel an existing vacant space that used to be a retail store and convert it into a Cafecito Coffee Shop. We will be modifying the storefront to remove some existing windows and provide a new overhead door and a service window. The rooftop units are [expected] to remain.”

The plans list the Cafecito owner(s) as Chambers Place LLC, a legal business entity associated with Chris Leevers , owner of Leevers Companies and son of John “Jack” Norman Leevers of Leevers Supermarkets Inc.

A 2022 article of organization for “Cafecito Coffee, LLC” also lists Chris Leevers as the registered agent, with the Chambers Place LLC address —  500 Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104, also home to Leevers Supermarket Inc. — listed as the registered agent’s address.

What Now Denver reached out to Chris Leevers for comment, but did not receive immediate feedback.



What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
544
Followers
226
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

