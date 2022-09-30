Knicks Announcer Mike Breen Loses Long Island Home in Massive Fire

The New York Knicks' play-by-play man and his family are safe and an investigation is ongoing.

The Long Island home of longtime New York Knicks announcer Mike Breen burned down on early Sunday morning, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department confirmed to TMZ. Breen and his family were not home at the time of the incident and are safe.

An investigation is underway into the fire's cause.

Neighbors called the MLFD to report the incident with firefighters also alerted by the house's fire alarm. According to The Orange County Register , the MLFD arrived after 4 a.m. local time and the fire was not fully extinguished until circa 2 p.m.

Breen, 61, is set to enter his 19th consecutive season as the Knicks' lead play-by-play voice on MSG Network, where he has worked alongside analyst and Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier. He has also gained national fame and recognition in the same role for the highest-profile games on the ESPN family of networks. The Yonkers native and Fordham University alum has been on the mic for each of the last 17 NBA Finals, though his duties were briefly interrupted last season when he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance," ESPN said in a statement obtained by TMZ. "We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe."

The Knicks are set to make 10 appearances on ESPN networks this season , starting with their regular season opener on Oct. 19 in Memphis.

