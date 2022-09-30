ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Knicks Announcer Mike Breen Loses Long Island Home in Massive Fire

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u3HD_0iFxkt6m00

The New York Knicks' play-by-play man and his family are safe and an investigation is ongoing.

The Long Island home of longtime New York Knicks announcer Mike Breen burned down on early Sunday morning, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department confirmed to TMZ. Breen and his family were not home at the time of the incident and are safe.

An investigation is underway into the fire's cause.

Neighbors called the MLFD to report the incident with firefighters also alerted by the house's fire alarm. According to The Orange County Register , the MLFD arrived after 4 a.m. local time and the fire was not fully extinguished until circa 2 p.m.

Breen, 61, is set to enter his 19th consecutive season as the Knicks' lead play-by-play voice on MSG Network, where he has worked alongside analyst and Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier. He has also gained national fame and recognition in the same role for the highest-profile games on the ESPN family of networks. The Yonkers native and Fordham University alum has been on the mic for each of the last 17 NBA Finals, though his duties were briefly interrupted last season when he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance," ESPN said in a statement obtained by TMZ. "We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe."

The Knicks are set to make 10 appearances on ESPN networks this season , starting with their regular season opener on Oct. 19 in Memphis.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Basketball Star Brittney Griner

The ex-wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's currently in prison in Russia, continues to hope for the best for her ex-partner. Griner, who's currently married to her wife, Cherelle, was previously married to one of her teammates. The WNBA star was married to Glory Johnson, who she met playing...
NBA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
Lakers Daily

‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice

Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Breen
Washington Square News

A guide to the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 season

For Knicks fans, watching their team miss the playoffs is nothing new, as the team has made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 season. However, their shocking playoff appearance two seasons ago in 2020-21 gave the fan base new life. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ success was short-lived, and they missed the postseason spot the next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Knicks#Long Island#Espn#Msg Network#The New York Knicks#Fire Department#Tmz#Mlfd#Fordham University#Nba Finals
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to be like 1 Hall of Famer in retirement

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the most well known players in the NBA. He’s made six All-Star teams and won two MVP awards and a championship. The Greek Freak has worked extremely hard to become as good as he is, which has led to tons of recognition among basketball fans. But Antetokounmpo hopes that will all go away once he retires.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
362
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy