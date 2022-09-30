Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
CaSee: A lightning transfer-learning model directly used to discriminate cancer/normal cells from scRNA-seq
Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is one of the most efficient technologies for human tumor research. However, data analysis is still faced with technical challenges, especially the difficulty in efficiently and accurately discriminating cancer/normal cells in the scRNA-seq expression matrix. If we can address these challenges, we can have a deeper understanding of the intratumoral and intertumoral heterogeneity. In this study, we developed a cancer/normal cell discrimination pipeline called pan-Cancer Seeker (CaSee) devoted to scRNA-seq expression matrix, which is based on the traditional high-quality pan-cancer bulk sequencing data using transfer learning. CaSee is the first tool directly used to discriminate cancer/normal cells in the scRNA-seq expression matrix, with much wider application fields and higher efficiency than copy number variation (CNV) method which requires corresponding reference cells. CaSee is user-friendly and can adapt to a variety of data sources, including but not limited to scRNA tissue sequencing data, scRNA cell line sequencing data, scRNA xenograft cell sequencing data and scRNA circulating tumor cell sequencing data. It is compatible with mainstream sequencing technology platforms, 10Ã— Genomics Chromium, Smart-seq2, and Microwell-seq. Here, CaSee pipeline exhibited excellent performance in the multicenter data evaluation of 11 retrospective cohorts and one independent dataset, with an average discrimination accuracy of 96.69%. In general, the development of a deep-learning based, pan-cancer cell discrimination model, CaSee, to distinguish cancer cells from normal cells will be compelling to researchers working in the genomics, cancer, and single-cell fields.
Nature.com
Cell-imaging studies of highly substituted oxazole derivatives as organelle targeting fluorophores (OTFPs)
The field of biomedical science has progressed enormously in the past decade. With the advent of newer diagnostic tools for imaging and detection, identification of root cause of a disease is now remarkably accurate and specific. Small organic fluorophores in these connections are in great demand currently for cellular organelle sensing and detecting, due to their non-invasiveness, excellent accuracy and bio-sensitivity. Small molecule fluorescence probes offer most potent area for biological sensing with diagnostic imaging ability. These organelle targetable fluorescent probes are produced through synthetic manipulations to get the desired, decent fluorescence properties. When a suitable organelle specific functional group is installed within these highly fluorescent scaffolds, then these molecules turn out to be as lysotracker, mitotracker and cytoplasm-stainer in mammalian cells with high efficiencies (high Pearson co-efficient factors). The present work demonstrated an environmentally benign (green) one-pot, sp3 C"“H functionalization of highly substituted oxazole derivatives with excellent photophysical properties. These molecules were further modified by installing organelle specific targetable groups (sensors/detectors) which selectively localize in specific intra-cellular organelles.
Nature.com
Critical aspects to enable viable solar-driven evaporative technologies for water treatment
Recent studies in passive solar-driven evaporative technologies have introduced a plethora of new materials and devices which promise higher economic and environmental sustainability in water treatment. However, many challenges remain for the effective adoption of such technologies. Here, we identify three main pillars and the corresponding issues which future research activities should focus on to bring the proposed solutions to the next maturity level. Specifically, our analysis focuses on standards for comparing productivity, strategies to overcome the single stage limit, scalability and robustness.
Nature.com
Ferritin "“ a multifaceted protein scaffold for biotherapeutics
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The ferritin nanocage is an endogenous protein that exists in almost all mammals. Its hollow spherical structure that naturally stores iron ions has been diversely exploited by researchers in biotherapeutics. Ferritin has excellent biosafety profiles, and the nanosized particles exhibit rapid dispersion and controlled/sustained release pharmacokinetics. Moreover, the large surface-to-volume ratio and the disassembly/reassembly behavior of the 24 monomer subunits into a sphere allow diverse modifications by chemical and genetic methods on the surface and inner cage of ferritin. Here, we critically review ferritin and its applications. We (i) introduce the application of ferritin in drug delivery; (ii) present an overview of the use of ferritin in imaging and diagnosis for biomedical purposes; (iii) discuss ferritin-based vaccines; and (iv) review ferritin-based agents currently in clinical trials. Although there are no currently approved drugs based on ferritin, this multifunctional protein scaffold shows immense potential in drug development in diverse categories, and ferritin-based drugs have recently entered phase I clinical trials. This golden shortlist of recent developments will be of immediate benefit and interest to researchers studying ferritin and other protein-based biotherapeutics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Targeting climate adaptation to safeguard and advance the Sustainable Development Goals
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31202-w, published online 23 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend for Fig. 3, in which all colour-coded findings were incorrectly attributed as 'Direct SDG influencers', rather than only 'Unique', 'Cross-sectoral', and 'Substitute'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Unravelling the interplay of ecological processes structuring the bacterial rare biosphere
Most ecological communities harbor many rare species (i.e., the rare biosphere), however, relatively little is known about how distinct ecological processes structure their existence. Here, we used spatiotemporal data on soil bacterial communities along a natural ecosystem gradient to model the relative influences of assembly processes structuring the rare and common biospheres. We found a greater influence of homogeneous selection (i.e., imposed by spatiotemporally constant variables) mediating the assembly of the rare biosphere, whereas the common biosphere was mostly governed by variable selection (i.e., imposed by spatial and/or temporal fluctuating variables). By partitioning the different types of rarity, we found homogeneous selection to explain the prevalence of permanently rare taxa, thus suggesting their persistence at low abundances to be restrained by physiological traits. Conversely, the dynamics of conditionally rare taxa were mostly structured by variable selection, which aligns with the ability of these taxa to switch between rarity and commonness as responses to environmental spatiotemporal variations. Taken together, our study contributes to the establishment of a link between conceptual and empirical developments in the ecology of the soil microbial rare biosphere. Besides, this study provides a framework to better understand, model, and predict the existence and dynamics of microbial rare biospheres across divergent systems and scales.
Nature.com
Tissue-specific impacts of aging and genetics on gene expression patterns in humans
Age is the primary risk factor for many common human diseases. Here, we quantify the relative contributions of genetics and aging to gene expression patterns across 27 tissues from 948 humans. We show that the predictive power of expression quantitative trait loci is impacted by age in many tissues. Jointly modelling the contributions of age and genetics to transcript level variation we find expression heritability (h2) is consistent among tissues while the contribution of aging varies by >20-fold with \({R}_{{{{{{{{\rm{age}}}}}}}}}^{2} \; > \;{h}^{2}\) in 5 tissues. We find that while the force of purifying selection is stronger on genes expressed early versus late in life (Medawar's hypothesis), several highly proliferative tissues exhibit the opposite pattern. These non-Medawarian tissues exhibit high rates of cancer and age-of-expression-associated somatic mutations. In contrast, genes under genetic control are under relaxed constraint. Together, we demonstrate the distinct roles of aging and genetics on expression phenotypes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Bandgap-independent photoconductive detection in two-dimensional SbTe
Broadening the spectral range of photodetectors is vital for photodetection. However, current photoelectric detectors are selective to wavelength, which depends on bandgap, and thermal detectors respond slowly at room temperature. It is challenging to achieve photoconductivity independent of the semiconductor bandgap, which is needed to broaden the spectral range of photodetectors. Here, we use 2D semiconductor Sb2Te3 to develop a photodetector with metal-semiconductor-metal structure for multiband response, covering visible, infrared, terahertz and millimeter wavelengths at room temperature. This is achieved by the synergy of the photoconductivity of photo-excited electron-hole pairs above the bandgap, and an electromagnetic-induced well effect below the bandgap. The photodetector achieves a responsivity of 0.6"‰A"‰Wâˆ’1 at 1550"‰nm, 515"‰A"‰Wâˆ’1 at 0.340"‰THz with a bias of 0.2"‰V, respectively. The response time is 900"‰ns, which is short compared to the reported detectors based on 2D materials. In addition, it also exhibits a high polarization extinction ratio of 90. These results suggest that our strategy achieves a photoconductivity independent of the semiconductor bandgap to broaden the spectral range of photodetectors, and could be a strong candidate for multiband photodetection systems.
Nature.com
Cycling carbon with coccolithophores
Cellular modelling and geochemical analyses reveal that a dominant group of phytoplankton changed their carbonate production as atmospheric CO2 levels declined from peak levels in the warm early Eocene, hinting at a positive feedback in the global carbon cycle. Coccolithophores have been prolific producers of ocean carbonate since the late...
Nature.com
The expanding vistas of spatial transcriptomics
The formation and maintenance of tissue integrity requires complex, coordinated activities by thousands of genes and their encoded products. Until recently, transcript levels could only be quantified for a few genes in tissues, but advances in DNA sequencing, oligonucleotide synthesis and fluorescence microscopy have enabled the invention of a suite of spatial transcriptomics technologies capable of measuring the expression of many, or all, genes in situ. These technologies have evolved rapidly in sensitivity, multiplexing and throughput. As such, they have enabled the determination of the cell-type architecture of tissues, the querying of cell"“cell interactions and the monitoring of molecular interactions between tissue components. The rapidly evolving spatial genomics landscape will enable generalized high-throughput genomic measurements and perturbations to be performed in the context of tissues. These advances will empower hypothesis generation and biological discovery and bridge the worlds of tissue biology and genomics.
Nature.com
Coupling of nanocrystal hexagonal array and two-dimensional metastable substrate boosts H-production
Designing well-ordered nanocrystal arrays with subnanometre distances can provide promising materials for future nanoscale applications. However, the fabrication of aligned arrays with controllable accuracy in the subnanometre range with conventional lithography, template or self-assembly strategies faces many challenges. Here, we report a two-dimensional layered metastable oxide, trigonal phase rhodium oxide (space group, P-3m1 (164)), which provides a platform from which to construct well-ordered face-centred cubic rhodium nanocrystal arrays in a hexagonal pattern with an intersurface distance of only 0.5"‰nm. The coupling of the well-ordered rhodium array and metastable substrate in this catalyst triggers and improves hydrogen spillover, enhancing the acidic hydrogen evolution for H2 production, which is essential for various clean energy-related devices. The catalyst achieves a low overpotential of only 9.8"‰mV at a current density of âˆ’10 mA cmâˆ’2, a low Tafel slope of 24.0"‰mV decâˆ’1, and high stability under a high potential (vs. RHE) of âˆ’0.4"‰V (current density of ~750"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2). This work highlights the important role of metastable materials in the design of advanced materials to achieve high-performance catalysis.
Nature.com
Highly compressible and environmentally adaptive conductors with high-tortuosity interconnected cellular architecture
Conductive hydrogels that are highly elastic, fatigue resistant and environmentally adaptive are promising materials in the fields of wearable electronics, bioelectronics and soft robotics. However, these materials are challenging to develop, especially for use in harsh environments including organic solvents and extreme temperatures. Here we report a simple method for the fabrication of highly compressible and fatigue-resistant conductive hydrogels with reinforced-concrete-type constituents and high-tortuosity interconnected cellular architecture through a self-assembly and two-stage in situ polymerization process. The obtained composites exhibit excellent mechanical compressibility with negligible residual strain at 50% strain for >104 cyclic loadings both in air and water. Due to the structure-favoured anisotropic response to tensile deformations coupled with elastic recovery, the hydrogel is endowed with sensing dimensions which allow the direction and velocity of movement on the sensor surface to be distinguished. In addition, by interpenetrating with an oleophilic polymer network, highly elastic and adaptive organohydrogels are developed with outstanding sensing performance in a wide variety of organic solvents and cryogenic temperatures. These materials may therefore be suitable for use in flexible and wearable devices in harsh environments.
Nature.com
Single-nucleus RNA sequencing of midbrain blood-brain barrier cells in schizophrenia reveals subtle transcriptional changes with overall preservation of cellular proportions and phenotypes
The midbrain is an extensively studied brain region in schizophrenia, in view of its reported dopamine pathophysiology and neuroimmune changes associated with this disease. Besides the dopaminergic system, the midbrain contains other cell types that may be involved in schizophrenia pathophysiology. The neurovascular hypothesis of schizophrenia postulates that both the neurovasculature structure and the functioning of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) are compromised in schizophrenia. In the present study, potential alteration in the BBB of patients with schizophrenia was investigated by single-nucleus RNA sequencing of post-mortem midbrain tissue (15 schizophrenia cases and 14 matched controls). We did not identify changes in the relative abundance of the major BBB cell types, nor in the sub-populations, associated with schizophrenia. However, we identified 14 differentially expressed genes in the cells of the BBB in schizophrenia as compared to controls, including genes that have previously been related to schizophrenia, such as FOXP2 and PDE4D. These transcriptional changes were limited to the ependymal cells and pericytes, suggesting that the cells of the BBB are not broadly affected in schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Learning RNA structure prediction from crowd-designed RNAs
RNA molecules designed by citizen scientists and probed in high-throughput experiments highlighted discrepancies among RNA folding algorithms in their ability to predict RNA structure ensembles. These datasets were used to train a new algorithm that demonstrated improved performance in a collection of independent datasets, including viral genomic RNAs and mRNAs probed in cells.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Nature.com
Receptor-informed network control theory links LSD and psilocybin to a flattening of the brain's control energy landscape
Psychedelics including lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and psilocybin temporarily alter subjective experience through their neurochemical effects. Serotonin 2a (5-HT2a) receptor agonism by these compounds is associated with more diverse (entropic) brain activity. We postulate that this increase in entropy may arise in part from a flattening of the brain's control energy landscape, which can be observed using network control theory to quantify the energy required to transition between recurrent brain states. Using brain states derived fromÂ existingÂ functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) datasets, we show that LSD and psilocybin reduce control energy required for brain state transitions compared to placebo.Â Furthermore, across individuals, reduction in control energy correlates with more frequent state transitions and increased entropy of brain state dynamics. Through network control analysis that incorporates the spatial distribution of 5-HT2a receptors (obtained from publicly available positron emission tomography (PET) data under non-drug conditions), we demonstrate an association between the 5-HT2aÂ receptor and reduced control energy. Our findings provide evidence that 5-HT2a receptor agonist compounds allow for more facile state transitions and more temporally diverse brain activity. More broadly, we demonstrate that receptor-informed network control theory can model the impact of neuropharmacological manipulation on brain activity dynamics.
Nature.com
Early and late phases of the Permian"“Triassic mass extinction marked by different atmospheric CO regimes
The Permian"“Triassic mass extinction is characterized by a massive injection of carbon dioxide associated with Siberian Traps volcanism, pronounced global warming and ocean acidification. However, in the absence of high-resolution records of atmospheric CO2 (\(p_{{\mathrm{CO}}_2}\)), detailed changes in the carbon cycle and their relationship to biosphere perturbations remain unresolved. Here we present a continuous and high-resolution \(p_{{\mathrm{CO}}_2}\) record and quantitative estimates of marine phytoplankton community structure across this interval, using carbon and nitrogen isotope analyses of chlorophyll degradation products from the Shangsi section, China. We find that the first extinction pulse in the latest Permian coincided with a minimum in \(p_{{\mathrm{CO}}_2}\), which was followed by a rapid rise to a prolonged high \(p_{{\mathrm{CO}}_2}\) interval that persisted through the second extinction pulse in the Early Triassic, and that cyanobacteria increasingly dominated marine export production between these two pulses. While the first extinction appears to have been associated with intense initial weathering that briefly suppressed the \(p_{{\mathrm{CO}}_2}\) rise and promoted eutrophy and anoxia-driven habitat loss, incorporating our observations into a biogeochemical model indicates the second extinction was sustained by reduced export production driven by the expansion of bacterial production in response to oligotrophic conditions. Such conditions were potentially caused by a long-term failure of the weathering feedback and may mark a catastrophic combination of food web collapse, hyperthermal climate and hypercapnia.
Nature.com
An in situ method for tagging chromatin-associated RNAs
RNA comprises a substantial fraction of eukaryotic chromatin, but techniques to identify and map RNAs are cumbersome. We adapted existing tagmentation-based profiling techniques to enable chromatin-associated RNAs to be profiled in a simple workflow, enhancing the capability to identify regulatory RNAs.
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Comments / 0