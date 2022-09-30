Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating 17-year-old girl
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Valerie Ann Boudreaux, 17, of Iberia Parish, was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Rd. around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Boudreaux is described as 5’3, about 150 lbs, with black hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes, and a shirt (the color is uncertain), according to IPSO.
Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the IPSO at (337) 369-3711.
