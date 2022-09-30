Read full article on original website
womansday.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “Acknowledge the Pain They’ve Caused”
A royal insider has offered up the solution to fixing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the rest of the royal family—or a first step for it, anyway. According to The Sun, the big moment that cemented the Sussexes’ royal feud was the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt “crossed a line.” And before Will and Kate can start the process of healing their relationship with Harry and Meghan, they think “someone should acknowledge the motives behind” the interview, a royal source explained.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Queen Elizabeth ‘Couldn’t Understand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Nanny Decision, Expert Says
Queen Elizabeth 'couldn't understand that they didn't have a night nurse and a nanny,' an expert said, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's desire to be 'hands-on' parents.
Kate Middleton’s Children’s Hysterical Reaction to Her & Prince William’s Engagement Photos Shows Even Royals Deal With Blunt Kids
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like just yesterday we were fawning over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s engagement photos (and Kate’s stunning blue dress that was sold out everywhere!) But then you realize that that didn’t happen yesterday; it happened over a decade ago, in 2010. We know; we’re asking ourselves where the time went as well.
Marie Claire
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
Princess Charlotte, 7, tells Prince George, 9, to bow at Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on. Princess Charlotte was captured giving her big brother, Prince George, instructions about how to conduct himself during their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday. In a short video from the lavish ceremony in London, England, Charlotte, 7, leaned into George, 9, and gestured with...
Upworthy
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis is struggling with queen's death: 'He's asking lots of questions'
Death can be a very difficult subject to grasp for young children. It's no different for Prince Louis, who is only 4 years old and is having to deal with the gravity and grief of the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess of Wales shared how her...
Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral
Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have changed their surname
The death of Elizabeth II entailed many drastic changes in the life of the British royal family. Moreover, it affected even the smallest of them — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The fact is that Charlotte, George, and Louis have now changed their surname.
Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding
Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears
Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
Popculture
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
U.K.・
Prince Harry and Prince William keep their distance at Queen’s funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry did not interact at the funeral of their beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The estranged brothers walked alongside each other as they made their way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday morning, but were not seen speaking. Once inside, they kept their distance and sat separately with their respective families.
tatler.com
Princess of Wales hosts alone for first time at Windsor Castle
Yesterday, the new Princess of Wales hosted an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle. Meeting 15 sailors from the ship, the Princess of Wales chose the Green Drawing Room to host the men in the beautiful ‘semi-state’ rooms. Used regularly by Queen Elizabeth II for receptions and portraits, the Green Drawing Room was the backdrop for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening photos, whilst in May 2018 it was also the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official royal wedding photographs.
U.K.・
purewow.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Pose Alongside King Charles and the Queen Consort in New Photo from Buckingham Palace
A special photo just arrived from Buckingham Palace that features the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen consort, posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The snap was shared to the official royal family Instagram account, where they said, “Their Majesties The...
Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for his behavior following royal exit, author claims
Prince William "simply can’t forgive" Prince Harry for the way things have unfolded for the royal family following his exit. The claim was made by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl in her new bombshell book titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown." While the book is expected to drop on Oct. 4, Vanity Fair published an excerpt on Wednesday.
