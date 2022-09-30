ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
The Hill

McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October

Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Releasing an Adult Happy Meal Complete with Toys

McDonald's iconic Happy Meal isn't just for kids anymore. The chain is rolling out a new collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, releasing a limited-edition box that builds on McDonald's classic Happy Meal. Customers can choose from a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and the box also comes with fries and a drink. But what would a Happy Meal be without a toy, right?
Mashed

McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey

For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy

A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
94.3 The Point

Hey New Jersey Are You Excited For The New “Grown Up” Happy Meals?

I think we all can remember growing up and on occasion enjoying a "Happy Meal". The fun kids' meal at McDonald's was introduced in the summer of 1979. I was 14 years old so I'm sure I grabbed a few when they came out. I remember my kids enjoying, especially collecting the special toy enclosed. We still have a box of never opened vintage Happy Meal toys from the 90s. I probably should go through these you never know what might be collectibles.
