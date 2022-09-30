Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines
(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
I Ordered a ‘Land, Air and Sea’ from the McDonald’s Secret Menu—Here’s What I Thought
Ever heard of a McDonald’s Land, Air and Sea? It’s not on the regular menu, but it is on the McDonald’s secret menu. This sandwich is a legendary fast-food item, made with a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-o-Fish all stacked together. I had to try it!. What...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October
Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Releasing an Adult Happy Meal Complete with Toys
McDonald's iconic Happy Meal isn't just for kids anymore. The chain is rolling out a new collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, releasing a limited-edition box that builds on McDonald's classic Happy Meal. Customers can choose from a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and the box also comes with fries and a drink. But what would a Happy Meal be without a toy, right?
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s latest limited-edition item is a nostalgic Happy Meal for adults, with collectibles and merch
McDonald’s has brought back the nostalgic joy of Happy Meals and collectibles for adults. As reported by CNN, the fast-food chain has just dropped a brand-new adult meal box, called Cactus Plant Flea Market Box which comes in a designer box with collectible toys. Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM)...
McDonald’s announces a new Happy Meal — for adults
A box specifically designed with childhood nostalgia in mind.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
CNBC
McDonald's is releasing new Happy Meals for adults to recreate 'one of the most nostalgic experiences'
You're never too old for a Happy Meal, or at least that's what McDonald's is banking on. The fast food juggernaut this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant's famous red cardboard boxes.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy
A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
Hey New Jersey Are You Excited For The New “Grown Up” Happy Meals?
I think we all can remember growing up and on occasion enjoying a "Happy Meal". The fun kids' meal at McDonald's was introduced in the summer of 1979. I was 14 years old so I'm sure I grabbed a few when they came out. I remember my kids enjoying, especially collecting the special toy enclosed. We still have a box of never opened vintage Happy Meal toys from the 90s. I probably should go through these you never know what might be collectibles.
United cardholders get 5x when they donate to 3 charities supporting World Food Day
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
IHG: 2K Points Every 2 Nights or 10K Points Every 4 Nights
IHG wants you to pick your payoff where “you’ll be rewarded on unlimited stays when you register for their new bonus offer“. There are two offers to choose from where you can earn lots of bonus points for stays between October 13 and December 31, 2022. The...
Win A Share Of 1,000,000 United Miles!
United Cruises is currently running the 1,000,000 Mile Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, you can win a share of the 1,000,000 mile prize. The Grand Prize winner will win 250,0000 and a $3,000 cruise voucher!. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d be more than happy to win the grand...
BoardingArea
207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0