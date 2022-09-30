ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him

INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Day After#Shooting#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

Police searching for missing 24-year-old Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking the public for help in locating a 24-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives. IMPD says Caillouet was last seen on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fallen Elwood Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz honored in local high school marching band invitational

FISHERS, Ind. — Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in July, was honored Saturday at the Fishers Marching Band Invitational. The Elwood High School marching band took part in the weekend invitational, with each member wearing a badge to show support for the city’s police department as well as Noah’s family.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana prepares to expand electric vehicle charging network

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing to expand the state’s network of electric vehicle chargers using federal funding allocated by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The $100 million expansion, which was approved this week by the White House, would put all Hoosiers within 40 miles of...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy