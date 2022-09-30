Refreshing, cool, breezy evening

Tampa. Fla. (WFLA) — After Ian pushed out of our area, it pulled Fall weather into our area, making for a refreshing day, topping out in the upper 70s. It will be dry, breezy, and cool overnight with temperatures sinking down into the cool 60s.

It’s “windows open” weather Friday morning, especially nice for those who still have not had their power restored. It will be dry, breezy, less humid, and cool… in other words, perfect! Whether its cleaning up the storm debris or taking down your hurricane shutters, Friday is lovely.

We’ll top out in the low 80s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Friday evening will be quite lovely as well, with temperatures sinking down into the cool 60s overnight.

The weekend looks quite nice, but a bit warmer in the afternoon. We will still enjoy refreshing morning and evening temperatures as we get into the upper 60s and low 70s for overnight lows, but we will warm into the upper 80s for the afternoon. There are no chances for rain this weekend, giving our swollen rivers from rainfall a chance to drain some.

The Bucs game will be one of the best game day forecasts we’ve see in awhile! For tailgating, we will be sunny, dry, and in the low 80s. During the game it will be comfortable and dry, with temperatures sinking down through the 80s and into the 70s.

Ironically, Hurricane Ian ended our rainy season a week early, normally we dry out around October 5th, but the powerful low pressure dragged cooler, drier air further south across our area, kicking of our Fall weather pattern.

Next week we will still enjoy morning temperatures around 70 and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We only have an isolated chance for a stray shower or two by the end of the week.

