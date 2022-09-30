ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Refreshing, cool, breezy evening

By Rebecca Barry
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTxZD_0iFxiaVn00

Tampa. Fla. (WFLA) — After Ian pushed out of our area, it pulled Fall weather into our area, making for a refreshing day, topping out in the upper 70s. It will be dry, breezy, and cool overnight with temperatures sinking down into the cool 60s.

It’s “windows open” weather Friday morning, especially nice for those who still have not had their power restored. It will be dry, breezy, less humid, and cool… in other words, perfect! Whether its cleaning up the storm debris or taking down your hurricane shutters, Friday is lovely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVmUJ_0iFxiaVn00

We’ll top out in the low 80s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Friday evening will be quite lovely as well, with temperatures sinking down into the cool 60s overnight.

The weekend looks quite nice, but a bit warmer in the afternoon. We will still enjoy refreshing morning and evening temperatures as we get into the upper 60s and low 70s for overnight lows, but we will warm into the upper 80s for the afternoon. There are no chances for rain this weekend, giving our swollen rivers from rainfall a chance to drain some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lL13F_0iFxiaVn00

The Bucs game will be one of the best game day forecasts we’ve see in awhile! For tailgating, we will be sunny, dry, and in the low 80s. During the game it will be comfortable and dry, with temperatures sinking down through the 80s and into the 70s.

Ironically, Hurricane Ian ended our rainy season a week early, normally we dry out around October 5th, but the powerful low pressure dragged cooler, drier air further south across our area, kicking of our Fall weather pattern.

Next week we will still enjoy morning temperatures around 70 and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We only have an isolated chance for a stray shower or two by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UISA_0iFxiaVn00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Mild & quiet work week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is cool and comfortable this morning. Sunny skies will allow temps to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will develop but overall the weather will stay quiet and dry throughout the day. Skies clear out again tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid and upper […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?

TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power

The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Trio of rare fossa pups born at Chester Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rare fossa triplets were recently born at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, the first of their species to be born at the facility. Video provided by TMX shows the pups, who are now 12 weeks old, who are beginning to explore the outdoors. The zoo said it will soon be […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy