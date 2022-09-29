Ongoing Southern California fuel supply issues pushed areas in San Bernardino County wholesale gasoline prices to new records this week and pump prices may also break new records soon if they keep increasing at the current pace of 10-15 cents a day, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for self-serve regular gasoline in California is $6.18, which is 66 cents higher than last week. The average national price is $3.78, which is ten cents higher than a week ago.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO