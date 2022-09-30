ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
What Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin thinks about his 2023 player option

SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Four-star forward Zayden High names his final five

Four-star forward Zayden High announced Monday that he is down to a final list of five schools. Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Villanova all made the cut for the 6-foot-9 stretch four-man out of Spring Branch (Texas). Since the middle of June, High has taken official visits to Michigan,...
Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
