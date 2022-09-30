ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

local21news.com

Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WGAL

Cause of Adams County church fire under investigation

Crews responded to a church fire in Adams County just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was at the Jesus Is Lord Ministries International on Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township. Officials say the fire was to the rear of the building. The cause of the fire has not been...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy. Investigators are looking for Lemar Lester, 19. He's charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of the teen on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on Lester's...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
CATONSVILLE, MD
WGAL

Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA

