local21news.com
Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
WGAL
Cause of Adams County church fire under investigation
Crews responded to a church fire in Adams County just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was at the Jesus Is Lord Ministries International on Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township. Officials say the fire was to the rear of the building. The cause of the fire has not been...
local21news.com
Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
WGAL
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy. Investigators are looking for Lemar Lester, 19. He's charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of the teen on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on Lester's...
State Police investigating series of vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating pair of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from other unlocked vehicles that occurred earlier this week in York County. The incidents occurred early Monday morning in Shrewsbury Township and the New Freedom borough, police say. At about 4 a.m. Monday,...
local21news.com
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
local21news.com
Over $800 of makeup stolen from Franklin County Rite Aid, suspects sought
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg is searching for three people tied to the recent theft of multiple beauty products from Rite Aid on 5035 Lincoln Way E. The theft happened on Aug. 22 at around 8:40 a.m. when three individuals, two men, and one...
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County continue search for woman who disappeared in 2019
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three years ago, a Cumberland County woman disappeared. The effort to find her continues. "She's a mother. She's a daughter. She's a sister. She's a person in our community," said Det. Jeffrey Franks, with Middlesex Township police. But on Sept. 29, 2019, Kimberley Faye Gsell...
York police make 6 arrests on weapons charges in 3 separate incidents in the city
YORK, Pa. — York City Police officers made five arrests for suspected weapons violations over a four-day span last week, the police department announced Thursday. The suspects charged were involved in three separate incidents, according to police. Incident No. 1. West Cottage Place and South Pershing Avenue. At 10:56...
WGAL
Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank
SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
‘My nephew deserves justice’: Family of slain Harrisburg teen seeks answers during vigil
The jingle of a Super Softee truck rang out near Boas Street on Thursday night, but the dozens of people assembled had little interest. Instead, they were gathering to honor 15-year-old Kymire McKinney, who was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street on Tuesday evening. So...
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
