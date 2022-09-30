Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Jared Goldsmith: New carrier envelope for mail-in ballots requires ID
As we approach the Nov. 8 general election, I wanted to take a moment to remind McLennan County voters who are eligible and have chosen to vote by mail about an important change in the rules that affects how you submit your mail-in ballot. Many of you may be aware of these changes, as they originally took effect at the beginning of this year.
McLennan County political parties react to Gubernatorial debate
Texas gubernatorial debate got many thinking forward to Election Day, November 8.
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
fox44news.com
Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
KBTX.com
Manhunt underway in Limestone, Hill counties for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says the shooting happened on a ranch in Limestone County a...
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
KWTX
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past
A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to see new faces in November
Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council will be held by a brand-new member to public office in November, and two longtime Copperas Cove residents are in the running for the position. The Leader-Press submitted questions to both candidates in order to introduce them to voters. John Hale. How...
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders
In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
KBTX.com
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support
On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.
KWTX
Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
10 Waco ISD students win national academic honors
WACO, Texas — This year, 10 students in the Waco Independent School District were awarded national academic honors from the College Board. It is the highest number of awardees in the district's history. The district reports that three students are being recognized for the National African American Recognition Award...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
