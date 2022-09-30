ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

WacoTrib.com

Jared Goldsmith: New carrier envelope for mail-in ballots requires ID

As we approach the Nov. 8 general election, I wanted to take a moment to remind McLennan County voters who are eligible and have chosen to vote by mail about an important change in the rules that affects how you submit your mail-in ballot. Many of you may be aware of these changes, as they originally took effect at the beginning of this year.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
WACO, TX
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
County
Mclennan County, TX
State
Missouri State
Mclennan County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove city council to see new faces in November

Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council will be held by a brand-new member to public office in November, and two longtime Copperas Cove residents are in the running for the position. The Leader-Press submitted questions to both candidates in order to introduce them to voters. John Hale. How...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WacoTrib.com

Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders

In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

10 Waco ISD students win national academic honors

WACO, Texas — This year, 10 students in the Waco Independent School District were awarded national academic honors from the College Board. It is the highest number of awardees in the district's history. The district reports that three students are being recognized for the National African American Recognition Award...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

