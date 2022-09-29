Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2022.
NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol AMPE — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program
Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Elon Musk Vs. Warren Buffett: Insurance Company Won't Pay For $2,000 Tesla Fix
Geico, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRKABRKB, is refusing to pay for damages that one of its insured drivers caused to a Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicle. What Happened: Tesla owner Jeff stopped his vehicle to allow an ambulance to get through. The ambulance hit Jeff's Tesla. “She (the...
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of October 3, 2022, ex-dividend dates of October 18, 2022, record dates of October 19, 2022, and payable dates of October 31, 2022:. Fund (ticker) Income/. Other. Sources/. Total. Amount/. MFS®...
Scope Carbon Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Scope Carbon Corp. SCPE ("Scope" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a term of 5 years and subject to Scope's vesting terms.
Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
HGEN, CPNG & SFIX Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Could Freyr Battery Become the Next Tesla?
The lithium ion battery start-up is generating a lot of support on Wall Street.
NFE and EBRASIL Complete the Sale of the 1.6 GW CELSE Power Plant to Eneva S.A.
New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE ("NFE") announced today that it, along with its joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia Ltda. ("Ebrasil"), has closed the sale of the Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe ("CELSE") Power Plant to Brazilian power company Eneva S.A. ("Eneva"). The transaction was initially announced by NFE on June 1, 2022.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
