Gardening

Simplemost

How To Prune Lavender Plants For Hearty, Healthy Blooms

Lavender is an herb that has natural calming properties. If you grow your own, you can use it to make essential oil to relax sore muscles, relieve insect bites or make your home smell wonderful. In your garden, it will attract pollinators. But for your plants to thrive, you should learn how to prune lavender throughout the year.
BHG

How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own

After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
iheart.com

Joe S Plants of the week - Create a beautiful spring bulb container garden

It is the perfect way to bring spring beauty to any size garden. MATERIALS NEEDED:One large wide container at least 10 -12 inches deep with excellent drainage holes in the bottom.Soil-less potting mix for our mediumEspoma’s Bulb FoodAn assortment of spring flowering bulbs, starting with the earliest bloomers to the later bloomers include early minor bulbs, a few hyacinths for some fragrances, tulips that will bloom after the minors, then some late blooming daffodils.HOW TO CREATE YOUR SPRING BULB CONTAINER GARDEN1.Choose Your Container.
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
Utah State
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Post Register

Plant bulbs in containers

Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
The Valley Citizen

Learn 100 Valley Birds #7: Valley Goldfinches

This is a three-fer post featuring the three species of Goldfinch that occur in the Valley. The first two, American Goldfinch and Lesser Goldfinch are Common Year-round Residents of the valley, while the third species, Lawrence’s Goldfinch, is a bonus species Rare Year-round Resident here. American Goldfinch – Spinus...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions

As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
extension.org

planting young asparagus #812506

I started asparagus from seed last spring indoors in pots. Should I keep them indoors in their pots all winter, watering and under grow lights? Or can I plant them now in the garden?. Multnomah County Oregon. Expert Response. Thank you for your question. Although it is not recommended that...
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze

It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
Family Handyman

How To Grow and Care For Coleus

During the Victorian era in the late 1800s, wealthy landowners had their landscapers plant carpet gardens, featuring masses of flowers in elaborate patterns they could see from the upper floors of their country homes. Coleus, with its colorful leaves, was often featured in these gardens, especially if those areas received little to no sunlight (i.e. shade gardens).
buckinghamshirelive.com

First ever national 'Decorate your door' competition underway this autumn

The first ever 'Decorate your door' competition underway this autumn. The British Garden Centres announced the national challenge with it being the first ever of its kind run by the garden centre group. Door decor has risen in popularity over the last few months with spooky wreaths set to be...
