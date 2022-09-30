It does not leave poison in the liver, it removes them all! Here is that miracle food that regenerates organs… – Gallery

Read full article on original website
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
I’m a doctor – why you should never brush your teeth AFTER you wash your face
MANY people have their morning and evening routines down, but a doctor has revealed why you should never brush your teeth after washing your face. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey, who posts under @dermguru, uploaded a video explaining you can “destroy” your skin if you do them in the wrong order.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning
When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
msn.com
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
msn.com
Mother-of-two, 57, who thought she had 'long Covid', found dead in mental health clinic
A swimming teacher who believed she had Long Covid and was developing dementia was found dead in a mental health clinic on her birthday, an inquest heard. Sandra Kirk was found dead in the bathroom adjoining her Cygnet hospital room in Woking on August 2 last year. The mother-of-two's mental...
